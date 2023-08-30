Inflation rate higher again in August new Irish data shows

Inflation shifted back up in August even ahead of planned Vat and excise rate increases.

Prices in Ireland estimated to have risen by 4.9pc in the 12 months to August 2023.

It compares with a rate of 4.6pc in the 12 months to July 2023

The EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland shows prices increased by 0.5pc since July 2023.

Big drivers of the latest price increases include energy prices – estimated to be up 3.4pc in the month while food prices, which had piled pressure on households earlier in the year were flat..

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, HICP is estimated to have increased by 4.8pc since August 2022, an indicating price rises are being felt across the board.

However, the EU’s preferred HICP measurement of inflation does not include mortgage interest payments, which have risen steeply for many borrowers this year on the back of ECB rate hikes.

Eurostat is due to publish its flash estimates of inflation for August across the Eurozone on 31 August 2023.

The harmonised EU measure helps compare data from across the EU and Eurozone but the slightly different Consumer Price Index (CPI) is the official measure of inflation for Ireland.

The CPI release for August 2023 will be published on 07 September 2023, it does capture the impact of higher mortgage bills for households.