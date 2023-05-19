Inflation is hitting single people and the poor hardest, CSO data shows

People renting from a local authority, mortgage payers and single parents also experienced higher-than-average inflation in March

Single people living alone faced the highest average inflation rate in March — © PA

Single people living alone faced price hikes of 8.5pc in the year to March, higher than the rest of the economy.

Central Statistics Office (CSO) data shows low-income households, people renting from a local authority, mortgage payers and single parents also experienced higher-than-average inflation in March, the CSO said.

Headline annual inflation for the wider economy in March was 7.7pc, a slowdown on the previous month. Inflation slowed to 7.2pc in April, the CSO estimated, and was down to 6.3pc according to the EU’s statistics agency, which measures a slightly different basket of goods.

Households with the lowest incomes saw inflation of up to 8.3pc in March, a point ahead of higher-income households.

People renting from a local authority saw 8.2pc inflation in March, compared to those renting privately, where inflation was estimated at 7.3pc.

Households paying a mortgage had estimated annual inflation of 8.1pc, while inflation was estimated at 7.2pc for households owned their home outright.

Single parents saw inflation of 8pc.

Two adults without children saw annual inflation of 7.8pc in March.

Urban households had a slightly higher rate of inflation than those in rural areas, the CSO found.

And over-65s saw slightly higher price rises than those below that age.

“The increasing rate of inflation since the middle of 2021 has prompted greater interest in price change and its effects on households,” said CSO statistician Joseph Keating.

“Each household has its own unique consumption pattern of goods and services and therefore its own personal experience of inflation. This release attempts to take account of those differences between households.”

The figures combine data from the monthly consumer price index and detailed spending data from the 2015/16 Household Budget Survey, the CSO said.