Inflation hitting poorest harder and remains unpredictable –Central Bank Governor

Inflation is hitting poorer households hardest and, while it is expected to moderate later this year, it remains unpredictable, according to the Governor of the Central Bank.

In a speech to the Institute of Directors Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said high energy prices., which are being experiences across the world, have driven much of the much of the recent inflation but there’s some evidence of a broadening increase in costs.

“The (energy) price increases have been spectacular,” he said.

In Ireland inflation hit 5.7pc in the year to December, the highest pace of price rises in more than two decades.

The price of gas in Europe has increased by 470pc on an annual basis, he said, and he warned that there could be a lag between such wholesale prices falling and real reductions for consumers.

“Transport, housing and energy have been the main drivers, although some increase has been evident across most parts of the consumption basket. This inflation is not experienced equally across households. People on lower incomes are especially affected by rising energy and rents.”

The Central Bank view is that inflation will moderate later this year as one off effects of the pandemic on supply chains and demand ease but it still expects the pace of price rises to remain above pre-pandemic levels into the future.

While the rate of inflation is expected to decline, in Ireland it will remain above pre-pandemic levels and risks to the inflation forecast are judged to be on the upside – meaning if forecasts are off its more likely to be because inflation is higher not lower.

Overall, the Governor said the story on the Irish economy is very positive.

"We are in good shape. The economy is proving very resilient to the pandemic. Each successive wave of the virus is having a reduced economic impact, and we expect this trajectory to continue.”

The global economic outlook is also strong and at home most sectors of the economy expanded strongly towards the end of last year.

Employment is bouncing back strongly, including a record number of women.

“One of the most striking features we see from an Irish perspective is female labour force participation, which now stands at its highest level on record. More younger people are also entering the workforce,” he said.

However, in some sectors higher operating costs and shortages in labour supply are having a real impact, he noted.

Real financial pressures for some businesses will not become evident until the economy reopens fully and supports are fully unwound, he warned.