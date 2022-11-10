Inflation hit highest rate since 1984 in October

Inflation rose in Ireland in October as higher energy bills started to land, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) have confirmed.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 9.2pc between October 2021 and October 2022, up from an annual increase of 8.2pc in the 12 months to September 2022.

October was the thirteenth straight month where the annual increase for the CPI has been at least 5pc.

Commenting on trend, Anthony Dawson, Statistician in the CSO Prices Division said: “This is the highest rate of inflation since June 1984 when inflation was 9.7pc and follows an increase of 8.2pc in the year to September 2022. Prices have been rising on an annual basis since April 2021, with annual inflation of 5pc or more recorded in each month since October 2021.

Consumer prices in October increased by 1.6pc compared to the month before, including higher food costs. There were price increases for an 800g loaf of white sliced pan (+26c), 2 litres of full fat milk (+43c), and a pound of butter (+60c) when compared with October 2021.