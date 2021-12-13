Inflation hikes the price of Christmas dinner

Inflation has hit the price of Christmas dinner which has risen to €30.97 for a family of four –up 4.3pc from last year.

Grocery market data from Kantar found price inflation stands at 1.2pc over the latest 12 weeks as prices have been put under pressure by a series of supply chain issues complicated by Brexit and the pandemic.

The hit is even bigger for a traditional Christmas dinner of turkey, ham and glass of sparkling wine at 4.3pc.

“Shoppers will inevitably feel the impact on their Christmas budgets this year and we’re already seeing prices for some festive staples nudge up,” Emer Healy, retail analyst at Kantar.

Even with prices rising there’s little sign of shoppers economising, however.

“Despite higher prices shoppers are still eager to make up for lost time this Christmas and it’s clear that people are in the mood for a well-deserved treat after a long year of lockdowns. Premium own-label sales are rising, up by 2.4pc over the latest 12 weeks. We saw premium own-label sales break records last December when sales topped €140,000 and the figure may be even larger this year,” she said.

The share of consumer spending going to grocery chains is down this year compared to the record levels seen in 2020 when non essential retail outlets were shut.

Irish grocery market sales declined by 6.4pc over the 12 weeks to 28 November versus 2020, the latest figures from Kantar show. However, growth remains strong compared with pre-pandemic times and grocery sales were up 8.9pc versus the same period in 2019.

However, with new restrictions in place again from early December, that pattern could yet shift back to favour supermarkets.

Meanwhile, more than one in ten people purchased groceries online this month helping lift digital sales 14.3pc over the past four weeks.

Importantly that was driven by first-time online grocery buyers, showing the channel is yet to hit its ceiling in Ireland.

The latest data shows Dunnes holds the biggest share of the market this period at 22.8pc.

SuperValu holds a 22.1oc share of the overall market this period while Tesco’s share stands at 21.4pc.

Aldi holds a 12.5% share of the market over the past twelve weeks, with Lidl just behind at 12.4%.



