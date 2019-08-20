Inflation at 1pc builds ECB stimulus case

"Inflation is far from our target of almost 2pc," he said. "This could mean that the central bank has to further boost the economy."

Meanwhile, in the UK, Bank of England governor Mark Carney said he did not think negative interest rates were an option for the British economy at the moment, in comments published yesterday.

"At this stage, we do not see negative rates as an option here. I am not criticising others that have used them, but we don't see it as an option," he told website Central Banking.

Mr Carney also called on France and Germany to act to ensure that uncleared derivative contracts can function smoothly after Brexit occurs.

Reuters

Irish Independent