Independent News & Media owner takes 35pc stake in news subscription specialist consultancy

Mediahuis Group, which owns Independent News & Media, has taken a 35pc stake in an American consultancy firm, Mather Economics, that specialises in news industry subscription business models and digital products.

Mediahuis Group, which owns Independent News & Media, has taken a 35pc stake in an American consultancy firm, Mather Economics, that specialises in news industry subscription business models and digital products.

The move is seen as a further step in the Irish media group’s preparation for a transition to a paywall subscription model for its main Irish titles, including the Irish Independent, Sunday Independent and Sunday World.

Atlanta-based Mather Economics, set up in 2002 by economist Matt Lindsey, has existing relationships with Mediahuis, Schibsted in Norway, Bonnier in Sweden and Le Monde in France. The consultancy assists publishers in “building and maintaining paying relationships with subscribers and advertisers”.

“As a publisher, Mediahuis wants to be at the forefront of developing direct and sustainable relationships with its subscribers,” said Gert Ysebaert, CEO of Mediahuis Group.

“Our investment in Mather is therefore of strategic importance for Mediahuis as a publisher and at the same time means a significant expansion of our portfolio within the fast-growing market of media technology and services. The collection and use of customer data to optimise the customer journey, the subscription flow and the pricing strategy will continue to increase in importance.”

Mediahuis is expected to introduce a paywall for online access to its Irish titles in 2020 but has not yet divulged details of how much it will cost or what will be offered.

Online Editors