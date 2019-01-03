Business Irish

Thursday 3 January 2019

Increased nationalism 'likely' to have impact on foreign direct investment – IDA

IDA boss Martin Shanahan
Gavin McLoughlin

Increased nationalism and protectionism "is likely to have an impact" on FDI here, the IDA has said.

The State agency responsible for attracting foreign companies here said that though 2018 was a strong year, there are many significant risks going forward, including Brexit.

"As we said last year, maintaining the competitiveness of the Irish economy remains absolutely essential," chief executive Martin Shanahan added.

Competitiveness issues raised by IDA clients include housing and investment in education

Record numbers are employed by multinationals here, the agency said, with almost 230,000 people working in the sector here.

More to follow.

Online Editors

