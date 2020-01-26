Incoming BP chief Looney sold £7.8m of its shares last year

Bernard Looney, who is set to become the new boss of BP next month, sold £7.85m (€9.3m) of the oil giant's shares last year, SEC filings seen by the Sunday Independent show.

Bernard Looney, who is set to become the new boss of BP next month, sold £7.85m (€9.3m) of the oil giant's shares last year, SEC filings seen by the Sunday Independent show.

On April 20 last year, the 49-year-old Kerryman sold 347,630 shares worth £1.945m, while prior to that, on February 2, he netted £5.905m after selling 1,092,208.

His remaining shareholding will not be declared until he takes up his new post, but he can expect to start on a salary of £1.3m.

Annual and long-term bonuses, plus a pension allowance, would take the maximum pay package he could expect to £10.9m.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In