Income jumps 28pc at Smurfit Jnr's Gan

Dermot Smurfit Jr's Gan has reported a 28pc jump in income in the six months to 30 June.

Income for the period at the gaming software company was £23.8m, (€26.7m) according to a trading update from the group.

Revenue also increased considerably year-on-year, up 11pc to £4.6m (€5.2m).

The US and Italy accounted for 61pc and 38pc of net revenue respectively.

However losses after tax at the company increased to £2.9m, from the £2m reported in the same period in 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents at 30 June 2018 were £5.1m, an increase from £2.7m at 31 December 2017.

During the period the company, which is set to benefit from the relaxation of gambling laws in the United States, raised £7.5m in a share placing.

It also entered into a multi-year agreement extension with PaddyPower Betfair for the continued provision of platform services in New Jersey's fast-growing internet gaming market.

Other agreements during the period include a multi-year agreement with Goldbet, an Italian internet sports betting and casino gaming operator in Italy, and the extending of an existing agreement with Pennsylvania's largest land-based casino, Parx Casino.

Looking forward, Mr Smurfit said "the recent launch of internet sports betting, the company's current sales pipeline and existing contracted clients are projected to significantly enhance Gan’s revenue and earnings prospects."

