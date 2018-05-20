In pictures: new primary school for 700 pupils planned in south Dublin development

A planning application has been submitted for the first new primary school in a development in south Dublin.

Designed to accommodate up to around 700 students, the new school at Tully Park will be the first of six planned for Cherrywood as part of the overall Strategic Development Zone project.

The school is to comprise of 24 south-facing classrooms, dedicated special needs unit, a school hall, 192 bicycle spaces, green roofs, as well as a large outdoor play/courts area and sensory garden. Real estate firm Hines submitted the application and has provided the fully serviced site, situated south-west of the 22-acre Tully Park, to the Department of Education free of charge.

Minister for Education & Skills, Richard Bruton, welcomed the partnership "to ensure that future generations will have state of the art education facilities to look forward to". Brian Moran, Senior Managing Director of Hines Ireland, said the announcement comes as Hines moves towards the final phase of their initial infrastructure development project at Cherrywood.

"[This] includes three brand new flagship parks, a state-of-the art all-weather multipurpose pitch, 6 new tennis courts and a sports pavilion, 5.4 kilometres of roadways, pedestrian footpaths, cycle paths, greenways and over 3,000 trees," he said. Hines is also awaiting the outcome of a planning application for the proposed Cherrywood Town Centre development, which included 1,269 apartments, and 585,000 sq. ft of retail and leisure outlets.

It is expected that Cherrywood Town Centre alone will eventually be home to over 3,200 people, with the potential to accommodate 2,300 office staff and employment for more than 2,500 retail staff.

