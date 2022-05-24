| 15.6°C Dublin

Imports from Russia doubled to €80m in March despite sanctions

Fuel oil and fertiliser account for the majority of goods brought in during month after Ukraine invasion

A container ship arrives into Dublin Port. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire Expand
Caoimhe Gordon

Ireland spent twice as much on Russian imports in March this year compared with the same time in 2021 even as troops marched into Ukraine and sanctions were imposed .

Imports of Russian oil, animal feed and fertilisers boosted total imports to €81m in March compared with €48m in the same month last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

