Immediate ban on baby self-feeding pillows due to ‘risk of death’

The Competition and Consumer Protection (CCPC) have issued an “immediate ban” on the sale of baby self-feeding pillows in Ireland due to a risk of death or serious harm.

The self-feeding pillow is designed to hold a bottle, allowing a baby to feed itself.

However, the CCPC warned that the baby cannot control the flow of milk in this situation, leading to a risk of choking or aspiration pneumonia. This can occur when the milk goes into the lungs rather than the stomach.

Consumers are advised not to purchase a self-feeding pillow and those who currently own such a product should immediately stop using it and dispose of it safely.

Businesses should also remove self-feeding pillows from the market as they do not comply with safety regulations.

The CCPC has not identified any such products for sale in Irish stores, but these pillows are being marketed to Irish consumers on non-EU websites.

“Baby self-feeding pillows present a risk of death or serious harm from choking or aspiration pneumonia,” CCPC director of product safety Clara Thornton said.

“They are dangerous and go against HSE advice on safe bottle-feeding. If any consumer comes across these products, they should report them to the CCPC,” she added.

The HSE advises that a baby should always held while being fed with a bottle.

“Never leave your baby to drink a bottle on their own,” HSE child health public health lead Dr Abigail Collins said.

“Propping or leaning the bottle using a pillow, self-feeding pillow or any other support can be dangerous. Doing this could cause your baby to choke.”