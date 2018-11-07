Ikea sales in Ireland pass the €180m mark

Ikea sales in Ireland grew 7.4pc in their last financial year, to €181.5m.

The company said the introduction of online shopping had helped boost revenues.

Ireland market manager Claudia Marshall said the move to online "has been a great success and has performed strongly in its first 10 months in operation, giving customers all over Ireland the opportunity to shop with IKEA whenever and wherever they want".

The sales figure covers the year to the end of August last.

The company also said it had been boosted by investment in its two outlets here – the full-sized store in Ballymun and its order and collection point in Carrickmines, South Dublin.

It said price reductions and the hot summer had also helped.

"Ikea’s seasonal sales saw a bumper boost and as a result, Outdoor Furniture was the biggest area of growth in IKEA Ireland this year, with a total sales increase of 29pc," the company said.

