'If you want a 9-to-5 job, you don't go into obstetrics and gynaecology'

Induction

I was around eight when I was given the 'How a Baby is Made' cartoon book, and this fascinated me so I showed it to all my friends. When I got in big trouble with the neighbours, I was outraged; the human body seemed incredible and natural and this shame baffled me.

In my early teens, I became fascinated with the HIV epidemic and the stigma that surrounded it; this really hooked me on to the possibilities of medicine.

There was never any big decision but I clearly remember picking my subjects for the Leaving with medicine in mind.

In 1997, when I graduated from Trinity, I was firmly set on going into obstetrics.

I focused on maternal medical complications. For many women, pregnancy is not a straightforward road and I was drawn to this area.

Long haul

I trained in the three Dublin maternity hospitals, in Oxford, and also undertook a fellowship programme in New York. At this stage, I had three children, and the support of my partner and all the grandparents was invaluable throughout.

Although my children are in their teens now, and will never remember me working part-time (it was still 40 hours a week), when they were very young I did, even though there was a perception it would hold you back professionally.

Organised chaos

I usually get into the Rotunda every day at 7.30am and since Covid-19, we have a Zoom meeting at 8am to discuss suspected cases and catch up.

My week is really varied. One day, I have an ultrasound list to assess foetuses with structural anomalies or for growth monitoring. I also have an operating list and a number of outpatient clinics, including a pre-pregnancy clinic at the Mater.

I recently organised a workshop called 'Debunking the Myths' about sexual health and the female body.

There is a loose structure to my week, and many days I get home at a reasonable hour, but this is never guaranteed.

My daughter complains she often rings me and I say I will be home in 20 minutes and then return four hours later.

If you want a nine to five job, you don't go into obstetrics and gynaecology. Babies rarely run on schedule and if I go to the cinema, or do anything, I have the phone on the lap. This does not bother me; it is part of the job.

Expecting the call

Days off and holidays are so precious. Being able to turn off my phone and carve out guaranteed time with family and friends is heaven.

I always need to decompress when my time off arrives. I can get quite stressed without realising it; it just creeps up.

One in six weekends, I am on call so I do a ward round, troubleshoot and then go home. I would be ready to be called in any time and sometimes could be working the whole night and others, apart from the ward rounds, not at all. I'm well used to the last-minute nature of the job.

Emotional toll

Peer support is huge in my job - it is a life saver to talk to my colleagues when I have had a bad day and vice versa.

There is a very open and encouraging atmosphere in the Rotunda and we help each other cope. It is hard at the moment as proper debriefing is not possible.

Thankfully, my partner is also a healthcare worker and a massive support to me - without this, I could not have followed my career path as it really does mean we are a partnership.

He understands completely how unpredictable and emotionally draining the job can be. As well as healthy babies, I often have to deliver bad news.

Babies in the time of corona

I feel lucky to have a structure to my day and to be working as normal during the pandemic - it is a privilege to be needed.

People talk about a Covid-19 baby boom, but I feel there is anxiety about getting pregnant.

I would imagine many will wait a few months to conceive and, instead, next summer will be busier than usual.

I find it tricky keeping apart and wearing the PPE garb because people cannot see your face. I realise now just how much I rely on my facial expressions and touch every day to comfort and reassure. You would usually hug a colleague who has had a tough day or a woman who has had a difficult delivery, and it goes against all my instincts to keep my distance.

It is so lovely to see women through their pregnancies; I feel such excitement when I deliver a baby.

I might have delivered more than a thousand babies but this feeling has not faded even a tiny bit for me.

