'If you believe something should be done differently, say so' - Ebay's director of customer operations for the UK and Ireland

Siobhan Curtin, eBay Director of Customer Operations for the UK & Ireland, in converstation with Mary McCarthy

Siobhan Curtin eBay Director of UK and IE customer experience. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand
Siobhan says even before the pandemic 30pc of eBay Ireland's workforce was based at home. Photograph: Gerry Mooney Expand
Siobhan Curtin of eBay Expand

Siobhan says even before the pandemic 30pc of eBay Ireland's workforce was based at home. Photograph: Gerry Mooney

Siobhan Curtin of eBay

Mary McCarthy

Growing up in Leixlip beside Intel, I was aware working for a global company would bring many opportunities. In 6th year in 1999, I was pretty much the only girl to do an extracurricular new computer course, donated by Intel to my school Coláiste Chiaráin.

Setting a new course

In 2004 when I saw the recruitment ad in the paper saying a new company called eBay was setting up in Blanchardstown, I was immediately interested.

