'If you believe something should be done differently, say so' - Ebay's director of customer operations for the UK and Ireland

Growing up in Leixlip beside Intel, I was aware working for a global company would bring many opportunities. In 6th year in 1999, I was pretty much the only girl to do an extracurricular new computer course, donated by Intel to my school Coláiste Chiaráin.

In 2004 when I saw the recruitment ad in the paper saying a new company called eBay was setting up in Blanchardstown, I was immediately interested.

At the time I was working in the contact centre of the EBS building society in Dublin on the phones, dealing mainly in mortgages.

The eBay interview included role play and team building; new to me but it went well and I landed the role of customer service agent with buyers and sellers.

In the 17 years since, I’ve held various specialist roles at eBay and have not always moved upwards, sometimes it’s been sideways, but being open to trying new things has served me well.

Non-traditional-university route

When I left school I had been working part-time in hospitality and retail and always ended up in a position of responsibility so I applied for a business diploma at Ballyfermot college of education. I had a good tutor and did work experience at an auctioneers and at an accountancy firm.

The course was practical and it stood to me. I wanted to do a more formal course so did a cert in HR in industrial relations in NCI which covered employment law and organisational behaviour.

After this I saw an ad in the paper for the EBS job and then two years later when I was not sure what was next I spotted the eBay ad which shaped my career.

When I joined eBay I also went back to do my BA in HR in the National College of Ireland at night, graduating in 2007. It was pre-kids but a real juggle, but I wanted it behind me and could apply what I was studying at work.

Tuesdays and Thursdays were very long days heading into the city centre after work.

Read More

Finding your voice

After a few years I realised that in a fast-paced, demanding workspace, not everything is going to go right. At the start I would have strived for having everything perfect but being involved in so many projects I learned to empower those around me.

I remember a really strong team leader telling me once, you can have all your data but you also need your own opinion. If you believe something should be done differently, say so.

When I was still in my twenties I left eBay to travel around Australia and Asia and after this briefly took a role in Bank of Scotland leading teams across various functions until they closed their Irish operation and when a suitable job came up in eBay I went back.

I’m what we call at Ebay ‘a boomerang’ and I was delighted to return.

On Target

I’m responsible for the service delivery for all our customers in the UK and Ireland. I make sure the right people are in the right places, with the right skills doing the right mix of work.

I don’t find targets stressful. Sometimes a project can last six months or a year. We need them to see where we are at. There have been times I have not hit a target but it is OK to say something did not go well, here is why we think that happened and here is our plan.

Balancing act

We have two boys. Fionn is 11 and Caoimhín is eight and we recently got a puppy so my mornings are busy.

After I get the kids off to school I check in with my team. Is there anything we need to focus on, how are our initiatives and projects doing?

I work closely with London. Before, we would have had lots of events meeting buyers and sellers but now we meet virtually, and it works.

There is plenty of admin throughout the day and when the North American guys wake up I have meetings with them. In the afternoon I’m on calls with our European team in Germany.

I am lucky I have a great childminder that lives nearby. Sometimes the boys come into me when I am on a call but nobody blinks an eye.

If I have a late meeting, I start late and sometimes it will be an earlier start. I have a supportive partner and a good set-up. This way of working does not suit everyone but it works for me.

Fresh air

To make sure I take a break I put it in my calendar. My office is upstairs so I make my lunch, eat it downstairs and go for a walk around the block.

I spend so much time in front of the computer that at weekends I love to get out for hikes with the family and the dog.

On Saturdays I coach the Simonstown Gaels. I’m not extremely sporty but I love this, it’s a mental break and great to see the children grow and learn. I’ve done some GAA coaching courses and find I can apply what I’ve learned at work.

Managing remotely

At the moment we are all working from home but before the pandemic 30pc of our workforce in Ireland were already working from home.

In 2017 I was responsible for eBay@Home which let employees work remotely. Ireland was the first eBay market to launch this.

When we were trying to fill these roles we had to convince people it was a proper job. We did road shows with the IDA in Sligo and Cavan and had parents coming in saying it looked like a nice option for their children but they wanted to check if it was real. That perception is different now.

The GAA is great for getting people together and is another reason I’m passionate about eBay@Home as it allows people to stay living in their communities.

When we moved to remote working I had to think how to include everyone. We went remote first and maintained engagement using Slack, Zoom and collaboration tools like Google and Teams.

What has been interesting to me is realising how many people who were introverted before at in-person events are speaking up more. My team is very diverse, and working remotely it’s been possible to make different connections and inclusivity has been much more prevalent.

In reality it will be March when we return. I like working from home but I like to get in front of people so it will be hybrid for me.

One of our big eBay values is trust in people and we have to trust employees that they best know where they do their best work.

We are taking a pragmatic approach; they can decide.