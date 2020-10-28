| 6.6°C Dublin

‘If people knew the effect receiving a card has, they’d send letters not emails’

This Working Life

Barry Jones
Postal Operative, An Post
In conversation with Mary McCarthy

Ranelagh postman Barry Jones says there are a lot more packets and parcels these days

Mary McCarthy

I’ve worked at the Rathmines office for 20 odd years – you wouldn’t get that for murder.

I was just 17 and had no idea what to do after my Leaving so helped on the petrol pumps at my uncle’s garage before going to Louisiana for a year working as a general labourer, which was mad.

In the 80s I worked on sites in England where the health and safety was nothing like now. There was some anti-Irish feeling and I used to go into a pub in Tottenham after work where they refused to serve me. After nine months one day they did – I looked at the pint and walked out.