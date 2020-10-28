‘If people knew the effect receiving a card has, they’d send letters not emails’

I’ve worked at the Rathmines office for 20 odd years – you wouldn’t get that for murder.

I was just 17 and had no idea what to do after my Leaving so helped on the petrol pumps at my uncle’s garage before going to Louisiana for a year working as a general labourer, which was mad.

In the 80s I worked on sites in England where the health and safety was nothing like now. There was some anti-Irish feeling and I used to go into a pub in Tottenham after work where they refused to serve me. After nine months one day they did – I looked at the pint and walked out.

I was in my twenties, fed up with construction and back in Dublin working as a landscape gardener when a friend who had been a Christmas casual for An Post advised me to apply.

Future

I did the Christmas work twice - in the sorting centre on Sheriff Street and at the Dublin Mail Centre (DMC) on Nangor Road and then some temporary work for elections and covering sick leave.

When the chance came up for a permanent position I did the aptitude test and the interview.

I had just met my wife Deborah, who was a chef, though she gave up work to look after our four boys.

Sorted

I start work at 6am. I am not a morning person but after I cycle into the office from Crumlin and have some tea and a bit of banter I settle into the day.

The letters and packets & parcels are mostly sorted by machines in the DMC and An Post also has a place in Merrywell for parcels.

Once the post is sent to Rathmines it is sorted to its route, we cover 30 here.

When I get in I collect the sorted mail specific to my route. I bring everything to my bench – a vertical slot. I would spend an hour and a half organising my post and be on the road by 8.30am.

There is a nice atmosphere; we have a laugh and a bit of craic. Many of us have been in Rathmines for 20 or 30 years but if a new employee starts someone takes them under their wing.

Christmas every day

We have electric bikes now and a few of us work in the electric vans – delivering to the big firms or stocking the green drop boxes. This is where my second, and sometimes third, bags of post and bigger parcels get stored so I don’t have to head back to the office.

I’m a pro at packing and can get 40 packets onto the bike. There are a lot of packets and parcels now and the increase has more than made up for the reduction in letters.

From next week we are expecting to be rushed off our feet with people shopping for Christmas early.

I might take five minutes out and get a coffee at One Kinda Folk in Ranelagh and use the bathroom there or at a petrol station – though I need to be careful the bike is safe.

On days when I have extra bags in the drop box there is the option to do overtime. Since April there have been a lot more ten- or twelve-hour days.

Going the extra mile

The way I see it is if I was waiting on a packet I would want someone to make the effort.

When we used to sort post on a Saturday morning I would have people call in on the way to a rugby match looking for us to fish out undelivered tickets.

At Christmas there are always a bunch of cards and parcels with a name and no address but you know where they are going. I always take the extra two minutes.

Part and parcel

I am a dog lover but if I see a dog in a garden, I’m wary. People say they won’t touch you but that’s not always the way.

Often, if there is I put the post back in the bag and will write ‘dog at large’ in case an inspector is wondering why it was not delivered that day.

When I started, I worked the night shift for three years - beginning at midnight and leaving at 7am. Except for one or two offices they have done away with these shifts.

I’m a bit insomniac, which I always put down to working the nights. Some days I get just three hours of sleep and will try and nap in the afternoon.

We see what’s going on. There was a fella recently who had a stolen credit card and was ordering TV and stereo systems to multiple addresses so the guys in the van told him he had to collect from the office.

A few years ago we had undercover policemen sitting with us for days waiting for a fella to come pick up a packet. We knew there was acid in it though they never told us.

Trusted courier

I work the odd Saturday processing packets and parcels and coming up to Christmas I might have two full Saturday deliveries but usually at the weekend I relax.

The good thing about my work is I don’t have to think about it when I am not doing it. My wife does most of the cooking but I like to try my hand and I enjoy watching the boys – Calum and Ryan (14), Jamie (8) and Adam (18) play football matches and going for long walks with Deborah.

When we stroll around Ranelagh she cannot get over how many people I chat to but I have 800 delivery points and if I have two people in each house that’s a lot of people on a first-name basis.

I have codes for gates, fobs for apartments and I pick up pensions and post letters. People know me.

Perks of the job

I’ve always loved working outdoors and I like I’m my own boss. I’m due to finish at 2.30pm but can wrap up a bit earlier if I work quicker. This time of the year is my favourite with all the colours. I’m lucky with the route I have; it has a nice village feel.

Adam has applied for Christmas this year. If he wanted to follow in my footsteps I’d tell him he is mad.

It is quite physical, but it keeps me fit and I can average 20km a day on the bike.

I see how much receiving a card can mean. If people knew the effect they would send letters not emails.

The customers tell me they put them where they can see them.