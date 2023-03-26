‘If I make money, then fantastic; but that is not the intention’ – Former Sonas boss Dermot Usher on a new era for Cork City FC

Dermot Usher has never been one to shirk a challenge.

Usher, who led bathroom product provider Sonas for nearly 30 years before standing down as CEO following a management buyout, helped take it from a turnover of just €300,000 to a business with sales of €50m and around 90 employees.

Despite enjoying what was supposed to be an “early retirement” over the last few years, he decided to take on a new test – buying League of Ireland football club, Cork City.

In recent years, Cork City has had close shaves with going bust after racking up unsustainable debts, and a protracted takeover deal fell through.

However, 53-year-old Usher feels ready to apply his years of business experience transforming Sonas into revitalising one of the country’s most supported clubs.

“When it happened, it was a bit surreal,” he says of the takeover. “I was a bit like, ‘jeez, I actually own a football club now’.

“But first and foremost, the club is still a fanbase club.

'I had done my bit for Sonas. I remain on the board, so I still have a level of involvement in overseeing the overall strategy,' says Usher, pictured with Sean Gallagher

For me, my responsibility is to drive the business element of the club going forward and to put the resources both onto the field and in the background to make sure the club has stability and makes the right investment decisions."

For me, my responsibility is to drive the business element of the club going forward and to put the resources both onto the field and in the background to make sure the club has stability and makes the right investment decisions.”

Usher believes the business opportunities available at Cork City are considerable.

Crowd numbers at the club and across the league have been growing, which he believes will be a vital source of revenue as it improves the matchday experience.

He is also looking to get Cork’s businesses onside through sponsorship opportunities or new events he is organising. He has already set up some pre-match events, golf days and an end-of-season black-tie ball.

“Those events are the start of a journey that we hope will see the business community in Cork and the surrounding county come on board with us,” he said.

While Usher declined to share details of the deal for the club, he did share he was prepared to underwrite a “considerable six-figure sum” to ensure his vision for Cork City would become a success. He plans to improve the facilities and matchday experiences at Turners Cross and invest in player development.

Growing up in Rathfarnham, Dublin, Usher admits he was not initially interested in business and was more into music and sports. He claims to have “never kicked a football” in his life although is passionate about the League of Ireland.

“That’s the mad thing,” he says with a laugh.

“When I left school, I had various jobs – I worked as a runner in an animation studio, a bank and TV sales.”

However, when Usher turned 21, his father, who founded Sonas, took ill. Usher asked if he could give his dad a hand at his business, so he went in. Sadly, two years later, his father passed away.

Before his father died, one of the agencies Usher’s father had on board was taken by another distributor. So the company was left with just three products.

“Basically, the day after my dad was buried, I was back out doing sales calls,” he says. “There was me, my brother and a girl in the office. I think our first-year turnover was the equivalent of about €300,000 – very limited.

“I used to cover the whole country once a month. We built it up.”

Usher says he had failed to deal with his father’s death at the time.

“It came back to bite me in my early 30s,” he says. “I was very unhappy. My mind wasn’t on the job, and I went to get some bereavement counselling.

“From then on, I went from having blank pages in my diary to having full pages and being completely effective.

“It was like a light bulb had been switched on emotionally,” he adds. “It just gave me the freedom to enjoy my life and move on.”

With Sonas, Usher set about transforming the company. Around 20 years ago, he said he took a step back to look at how to tap into new opportunities for the company.

Cork City FC home ground Turners Cross

Whatsapp Cork City FC home ground Turners Cross

“At that time, we were doing the same as everyone else. We were a distributor selling into shops.

“The big change for us was to look at what it was like to be a consumer buying a bathroom.

"What is their experience like? So we looked at everything from a different lens.”

The result was the Sonas catalogue, which proved very popular. The company also developed its own range of products.

“We are a virtual manufacturer,” Usher says.

“The business designs, sources, delivers everything we do ourselves. That is how we became successful. We are in charge of our own destiny.”

A highlight at Sonas was getting the business through the 2008 recession. It has continued that growth and is now a €50m business.

“We get to sit back and look at that level of achievement,” he says. “It is not just financial; it is also the employment and the branding.

Usher shares he was prepared to underwrite a ‘significant six-figure sum’ to ensure his vision for Cork City would become a success

“People often described the business as a family business, but it was never a family business in my eyes. It was always a business. I always found the description ‘family business’ puts constraints on it. I wanted to be as good as the best businesses in the world.

“We upped the ante completely,” he adds. “The quality of service and the catalogue.”

Usher says that the success of the Sonas business was not all down to him, and he credits the team around him, including the current CEO, Richard Sloan. Delegation was vital, he says.

“There is always someone out there better than you. I delegated very well and allowed people to do their job. But I always challenged them and set a standard.

“There was a funny thing in the company where people always used to ask, ‘are you happy with that?’. My answer to this day is, ‘I am never happy’. There is a reason for that – it always allows me to ask for more. It doesn’t mean I am not grateful – there is a humour element to it, but there is an underlying piece of, ‘we can always do better’.”

Fellow businessman Dermot Desmond is also on the bandwagon, investing €25m in Shamrock Rovers

Whatsapp Fellow businessman Dermot Desmond is also on the bandwagon, investing €25m in Shamrock Rovers

In 2016, Sonas had hit around €24m in sales and started attracting investors’ attention. The private equity group MML invested around €11.5m in 2017, allowing Usher’s brother and mother to exit. Usher retained 45pc of the business and rolled some loan notes into Sonas.

Usher says the MML deal benefited the business massively.

It created a more “professional element and a demanding structure”, with improving the branding also an essential investment.

The business progressed with Usher as CEO.

Then, in 2021, management, led by Sloan and backed by finance from Muzinich & Co, acquired a majority stake in the business from MML.

Usher became a non-executive director at Sonas, while Sloan became the company’s CEO.

“I was delighted,” Usher says. “I had done my bit for Sonas. I remain on the board, so I still have a level of involvement in overseeing the overall strategy.

“Still, it is ultimately the current management team running the business, with our support.”

Since then, Usher says he had been “perfectly happy” retired. However, his time working on his golf swing was cut short when he received a phone call from the Football Association of Ireland. A new opportunity had come along – would he be interested in speaking to Cork City about taking over the club?

The investment from Usher comes at an exciting moment in the League of Ireland story as crowd numbers enjoy a bounce

“The reason the FAI approached me was they were very aware over the last number of years that I was looking to get involved,” he says. “They knew I had the capacity to make a serious investment if required.

“Cork City was the only one I would consider doing on my own as there was a true commercial business case for this. The numbers do add up. There is an investment required, but the potential for that investment and the yield in a couple of years potentially is there – and I have already seen that to be the case.”

Usher completed the deal earlier this year. He is now working hard on his vision for Cork City.

The investment from Usher comes at an exciting moment in the League of Ireland story as crowd numbers enjoy a bounce.

Not known for its riches, the league has also been attracting the attention of prominent business figures, with billionaire Dermot Desmond investing in Shamrock Rovers and the Comer Brothers also buying Galway City.

While Usher can’t talk for the Irish billionaires opting to invest in or buy Irish clubs, he knows his reasons – a passion, belief in the business case and love for a challenge.

“That’s what this is about,” he says.

“Even when I go back to my days in Sonas, it was never about the money. It was always about getting it right. Once you get it right, then you make the money.

“Don’t get me wrong. I understand the money end of it. I understand not even the risk part of it but the numbers. If we achieve X, Y or Z, the revenue will come in.

“If we don’t achieve that, then I will underwrite that to get it to a point,” he says

Cork City manager Colin Healy. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Whatsapp Cork City manager Colin Healy. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“As long as there is always some form of trajectory both on and off the pitch, that is key to what we are trying to do.”

Usher is now keen to delve further into how he can further advance the club. He believes he needs three years to get the club to where he wants it to be.

Looking ahead, Usher says he does not doubt the business side of Cork City. He has no intention of selling the club and plans to use the year ahead to understand the nuances of running Cork City and try out some new ideas.

“I don’t have an exit in my head,” he says.

“I am not doing this to make money.

“If I make money, then fantastic. But that is not what the intention is. This is enjoyment for me.”

Curriculum Vitae

​Name: Dermot Usher​

​Age: 53​

From: Rathfarnham, Co Dublin​

​Lives: Co Kildare​

Family: Children – Sean (22) and David (20)​

​Education: Terenure College​

Favourite hobby: Golf and attending League of Ireland matches ​

​Favourite book: Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap... and Others Don't by Jim Collins​

​​Favourite music: Damien Dempsey

Business Lessons

What is the most important business lesson you have learned in your time in business?

Look at things from the customer’s point of view and do the right thing.

I have always said business is easy, people make it complicated.

​Business is easy. People put layers and layers on it.

Ego is the biggest damnation to business.

Once that is there, it can prevent proper decisions being made.

​