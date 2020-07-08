| 12.4°C Dublin

IDA sees 'very difficult' road ahead for foreign investment

Physical investor visits fall to zero - with 'virtual' tours yielding one deal this year

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the pipeline for new foreign direct investment (FDI) typically stretches out six months in advance Expand

Shawn Pogatchnik Twitter Email

Ireland faces exceptional difficulty in winning new foreign investment in coming months - simply because potential investors, particularly from the US, cannot set foot here.

IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said the pipeline for new foreign direct investment (FDI) typically stretches out six months in advance. This means Ireland's cupboard for the final quarter of this year and the first of 2021 looks depleted, if not bare.

He spoke to the Irish Independent after the agency published mid-year results that reported a 6pc decline in projects won so far this year - 132 with the potential to generate 9,600 jobs - versus the first six months of 2019.