IDA primes fresh US charm offensive

IDA Ireland is gearing up to run more events in Silicon Valley as debate around the prospect of changes to Ireland’s corporation tax rate intensifies.

The agency, which is responsible for attracting foreign direct investment to Ireland, has invited expressions of interest from event management firms with “experience working with C-suite and senior executives from top tier technology companies”.

As states like California exit Covid-19 restrictions, it will be possible to host in-person events again in Silicon Valley where many US tech giants are based.

The notice requires a firm to handle end to end event planning and coordination, including ticketing for events with up to 500 people. It also requires live streaming functionalities to broadcast events online. “IDA Ireland is promoting Ireland throughout all of its target markets, including the US, where we are currently seeking the services of an event management provider to assist us in planning and executing future events in the US,” a spokeswoman said. Throughout the pandemic, IDA Ireland has been limited in its ability to run in-person charm offensives like site visits and trade missions to attract companies to Ireland. The agency’s 2020 annual report acknowledged that the competition for FDI in 2021 would be “intensifying” as the recovery began. The coming months for the agency will be shadowed by the ever-growing debate around global corporation tax reform and the effects it may have on Ireland as a destination for investment. Ireland was one of just three EU countries, along with Hungary and Estonia, that did not sign up to the OECD’s position on a 15pc minimum rate for corporation tax globally. The Irish rate of 12.5pc has been a hallmark of the country’s FDI strategy in luring large companies, namely big tech and pharma firms, to Ireland.