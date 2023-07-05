IDA Ireland adds more than 12,000 new jobs so far this year

Minister Simon Coveney, Barry Regan of Dexcom and the IDA's Michael Lohan at the recent announcement of 1,000 jobs in Galway by the US firm. Photo: Aengus McMahon

More than 12,000 jobs have been created so far this year by the state’s inward investment agency.

IDA Ireland announced 139 investments so far this year from multinationals including Analog Devices, Boston Scientific and ServiceNow. US firm Dexcon recently announced a €300m investment in Galway, with the potential for 1,000 jobs.

Just over a third of the investments – 52 in total – were new name investments, while the majority were existing companies expanding their premises here.

Around half of the investments were approved for regional locations, while the number of research-based and sustainable investments has outpaced last year, the IDA said in its mid-year results on Wednesday.

Despite a slowdown in the global economy and ongoing inflation, IDA Ireland chief executive Michael Lohan said investors’ commitment to Ireland remains “strong” and that the number of investments were in line with expectations.

He said Ireland will need to increase the supply of new housing, make the planning system “clearer and more consistent” and improve energy and water infrastructure to remain attractive.

“Progressing with plans to improve the carrying capacity of the economy will be vitally important to enable Ireland to maintain existing levels of investment and to fully realise opportunities in the years ahead,” Mr Lohan said.

“Investors’ commitment to Ireland remains strong. Our success will depend on progress towards enhancing the carrying capacity of the economy in the immediate and medium-term.

"The key areas requiring attention remain planning, housing, energy, water and wider infrastructure. Policies that support the continued availability of talent are also critical. Managing costs in the current inflationary environment and executing on planned capital projects will be challenging, but important for Ireland’s continued competitiveness.”

Last year IDA-sponsored jobs reached a new record of over 300,000, with a total of 242 investments won in the year. Employment in foreign companies now accounts for around 12pc of the Irish workforce, enterprise minister Simon Coveney said. He said for every 10 jobs created by foreign investment another eight are created in the local economy.

Mr Coveney said this year’s results were “remarkable” given the “changing economic backdrop”.

But the Economic and Social Research Institute warned last week that a slowdown in pharmaceutical exports is to hit Irish growth this year.