IDA hunts for strategic FDI landbanks near Cork city

Agency's long-term plan to offset investment difficulties after Covid

Strategic: IDA Ireland&rsquo;s chief executive Martin Shanahan Expand

Strategic: IDA Ireland&rsquo;s chief executive Martin Shanahan

John Mulligan Twitter Email

The IDA wants to identify at least five large-scale potential strategic sites near Cork city that could be used for major future foreign direct investment projects across sectors such as life sciences and data centres.

It's about to engage engineers to scour the area for greenfield sites, each of which will need to be between 50 and 100 hectares in size, it says.

The groundwork being laid for the future foreign direct investment (FDI) comes shortly after the Government was warned that the Covid pandemic, coupled with other geopolitical issues, will make it more difficult for Ireland to lure FDI investment at the kind of levels seen here in recent years.