ICS Medical Devices to create 100 new jobs in Galway

ICS Medical Devices has officially opened its new manufacturing and R&D facility in Galway

Catheter design and manufacturing services provider ICS Medical Devices has unveiled plans to create 100 new jobs following the official opening of its new facility in Galway.

ICS also intends to add a further 10,000 sq ft to the manufacturing and R&D facility.

The medical device company commenced operations in the new Galway facility earlier this year in a move that doubled its capacity to serve customers internationally.

The footprint expansion is now planned for next year and will add additional manufacturing and cleanroom space to the facility.

ICS also intends to open a customer innovation centre in Galway to provide specialist support for the development of minimally invasive catheters.

The medtech company has now started the recruitment process for new team members, with positions available in engineering, research and development, as well as manufacturing.

ICS Medical Devices works with start-up companies in the sector to develop catheter technologies for minimally invasive medicine.

Following the design, development and commercialisation of the devices, the catheters are then used in medical interventions such as structural heart, neurovascular and endovascular therapies.

The company, which was founded 3 years ago, currently employs 70 people in Galway.

"Our aim is to become the first-choice provider of contract design, development and manufacturing services for innovative start-up medical device companies throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the US," said Seamus Fahey, CEO and founder of ICS Medical Devices.

“We now plan to accelerate our growth momentum by significantly expanding our team, capacity, and capability.”