Iconic grinds school The Institute of Education on Leeson Street sold to UK group

Yvonne O'Toole, Principal, and Peter Kearns, Managing Director, pictured at the Institute of Education on Lower Leeson Street Photograph - Naoise Culhane

One of the country's best-know private schools, The Institute of Education, has been bought by UK international schools group Dukes Education.

Originally a grinds school, the Institute now operates full-time fourth, fifth and sixth-year courses as well as top-up tuition for students.

The sale is understood to include both the school operations and the substantial school properties, a string of large classic Georgian properties along Dublin's Leeson Street.

The sale by the Kearns family follows the death last year of the school's late founder, Ray Kearns, who established the school in 1969 and passed away last April aged 91, leaving an estate valued at €52,037,616 in his will.

He had originally left school at 16.

In later life, he sat the Leaving Cert, studying at night, before pursuing a PhD in mathematics.

Mr Kearns then spent time working as a maths teacher whose mantra in the classroom was “hardwork + motivation = success.”

He went on to establish the country’s first grinds school 54 years ago, leasing rooms in an old convent on Leeson Street.

Since then, the Institute has expanded to offer tuition and exam preparation courses across a total of 28 Leaving Cert subjects, with over 7,000 full and part-time students.

​The Institute also employs 200 staff.

In a video created to celebrate 50 years of the Institute, Mr Kearns said that he enjoyed every minute of his time in charge.

"Happiness is doing something you like… all my life I was able to do something I genuinely loved,” he said at the time.

The school’s name, operating model and existing teaching arrangements are set to remain unchanged under the terms of the acquisition by Dukes Education.

Principal Yvonne O’Toole will continue in her role, while current managing director Peter Kearns will step down from his position.

Following the sale, he will move to a strategic advisory role at the school.

Fellow director Úna Kearns will also step down from her position following the sale.

She is now set to leave the Institute after 22 years.

“For 25 years, I have had the honour to manage The Institute alongside Úna, and to continue the great work started by [our] late father Ray who founded the school back in 1969,” Peter Kearns said.

“The ethos of excellence that has been the hallmark of The Institute of Education will continue to prevail under Dukes Education, and our combined expertise and experience will help build on our great successes to date,” he added.

Principal Yvonne O’Toole said she was “very happy” for the Institute to become part of the Dukes family of schools.

“I very much look forward to continuing the great work we are doing here and to collaborating with our new colleagues,” she said.

The purchase of the Institute marks Dukes Education’s entry into the Irish market.

Founded in 2015, the group currently owns a number of schools, colleges and nurseries across the UK and Europe.

Dukes Education also runs a number of summer schools, camps, university and medical school consultancies, as well as immersive career experiences.

“This is a strategically important step for Dukes and a fitting legacy for the Kearns family who created and built the Institute up over five decades to become one of Ireland’s best known educational facilities,” chairman and founder Aatif Hassan said.

The Institute was advised on the deal by Clearwater International, KPMG, Arthur Cox and MHC Solicitors.