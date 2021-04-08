Icing on the cake: Krispy Kreme to supply 20 stores from Blanchardstown

Treats: Nurse Marcella Hunt with her children Adam and Gemma at the reopening of Krispy Kreme Drive-thru, Blanchardstown last May. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Krispy Kreme is planning a significant rollout across greater Dublin following its massively successful arrival here almost three years ago.

From Monday the Blanchardstown branch will supply branded high tech cabinets at 20 outlets including Tesco and Tesco Extras in Clarehall, Naas, Maynooth, Tallaght and Stillorgan and Circle K at Kill North on the N7.

In 2018 hundreds of people queued at 7am for the opening of the US brand’s drive- through branch in Blanchardstown in Dublin which became the brand’s most profitable store worldwide.

A second stand alone outlet is planned for the Central Bank plaza on Dame Street in Dublin, with more to follow.

in 2020 Accounts filedreveal an extraordinary first full year of operation for Krispy Kreme in Ireland. In 2019 sales from the one outlet topped €6.59m with operating profits of €1.84m. A €3.5m loan from the global Krispy Kreme Corp taken out in 2018 was repaid in full by September 2019, two years ahead of schedule.

