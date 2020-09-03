IBRC loses London court appeal over £20m UK tax determination

'One of the judges in the case, Rabinder Singh, stressed in his ruling that what was at issue in the IBRC case was the ability of the UK parliament to enact its own legislation.' (Stock photo: Getty)

The liquidators of Irish Bank Resolution Corporation and Irish Nationwide have lost their latest legal bout in London where they've been attempting to reverse a determination by tax authorities that the two institutions weren't entitled to claim deductions made against interest expenses.

The amount at stake is reputedly in the region of £20m (€22.5m).

As part of their calculation of profits at the two institutions between 2003 and 2007, the bank and building society had sought the deduction of interest which was shown in the accounts of their UK branches as a borrowing expense as they financed their lending business there.

But Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) disallowed the deductions.

The liquidators of the banks had previously argued at the UK's tax tribunal that the deductions should be permitted.

They argued that HMRC had to be mindful of the double-taxation treaty that exists between Ireland and the UK, which the liquidators contested would permit the deductions.

However, HMRC had successfully argued that the UK was precluded from relying on relevant legislation, resulting in the interest charges on borrowed capital incurred by the Irish institutions being disallowed as an expense.

The IBRC liquidators lost their case in the UK's upper tax tribunal last autumn.

Irish Bank Resolution Corporation (IBRC) was previously known as Anglo Irish Bank. It was taken into public ownership in 2009 as the financial crisis deepened.

The State later took control of Irish Nationwide Building Society.

The State eventually invested a total of €34.7bn in the two institutions and in July 2011 the pair were merged to create IBRC.

IBRC was placed in special liquidation by the government in 2013.

In this appeal, the three judges hearing the case upheld the previous findings in favour of HMRC.

One of the judges in the case, Rabinder Singh, stressed in his ruling that what was at issue in the IBRC case was the ability of the UK parliament to enact its own legislation.

He said the contested part of the law is primary legislation and has "nothing to do with acts of HMRC".

Irish Independent