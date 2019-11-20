IBRC liquidators move on Quinn family assets

Formal moves by the special liquidators of IBRC to take control of former Quinn family assets Slieve Russell Hotel Limited and Quinn Finance Holding Unlimited have been notified to competition authorities.

The takeover is a result of a High Court settlement agreement last April, when the five adult children of former billionaire Seán Quinn agreed to transfer their shares in the companies to the liquidators of IBRC, ending almost a decade of legal actions.

The share transfers will secure the liquidators' control of a number of former Quinn family hotel and pub assets - including the well-known Slieve Russell Hotel.

The latest move is not expected to trigger any immediate sales.

