IBRC liquidators move on Quinn family assets
Formal moves by the special liquidators of IBRC to take control of former Quinn family assets Slieve Russell Hotel Limited and Quinn Finance Holding Unlimited have been notified to competition authorities.
The takeover is a result of a High Court settlement agreement last April, when the five adult children of former billionaire Seán Quinn agreed to transfer their shares in the companies to the liquidators of IBRC, ending almost a decade of legal actions.
The share transfers will secure the liquidators' control of a number of former Quinn family hotel and pub assets - including the well-known Slieve Russell Hotel.
The latest move is not expected to trigger any immediate sales.
Ultimately, however, assets controlled by IBRC's special liquidators Kieran Wallace and Eamonn Richardson will be sold to recoup cash for creditors, including the State.
Those sales are expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
Slieve Russell Hotel Limited holds 100pc of the shares in the company that owns and operates the four-star Slieve Russell Hotel, in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan.
Quinn Finance Holding Unlimited Company owns Quinn Hospitality Ireland Limited, which owns a number of pubs and hotels in Dublin, originally part of the globe-spanning Quinn family empire which has been mired in controversy and litigation since 2011.
The proposed acquisition of sole control of the two companies by IBRC (in special liquidation) has now been notified to the country's Competition and Consumer Protection Commission for approval.
The Slieve Russell in particular is a substantial business and continues to trade successfully.
The Cavan hotel generated a profit last year of €2.9m, but has debts of €71m to IBRC, the former Anglo Irish Bank, its most recent set of financial accounts show.
Irish Independent