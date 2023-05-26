Ibec’s Danny McCoy elected to Royal Irish Academy

Ibec chief executive Danny McCoy is among 28 new members elected to the Royal Irish Academy (RIA).

The head of the country’s biggest employers’ group is among a diverse group including peace campaigner Emeritus Professor Monica McWilliams who are recognised for their exceptional contributions to the sciences, humanities and social sciences, as well as to public service.

Professor Pat Guiry, President of the Royal Irish Academy, said: ‘These individuals, elected by their peers, have made exceptional contributions in their fields of endeavour.

We are delighted to recognise their achievements. As Members of the Academy, they will support the RIA by engaging and leading in activities that strengthen the international recognition of the Academy’s scholarship and serve the public good through their knowledge and insight.”

The RIA is an independent, all island society established in 1785 and has approximately 650 members, chosen by the membership for their distinguished contributions to scholarship and research in the sciences, humanities, social sciences and public service.

Past Members have included Nobel laureates: WB Yeats, Ernest Walton, Max Planck, Erwin

Schrödinger, Bob Grubbs and Seamus Heaney.