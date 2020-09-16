Ibec wants extra €6bn in Budget for Covid

Employers group Ibec says another €6bn of supports will be needed to carry the economy through next year in addition to the ramp-up in spending already seen in 2020.

Its calling for measures including on the Minister for Finance to bring back the 9pc VAT rate for the hospitality sector, this time to include a tax cut on alcohol sold in pubs and restaurants, as a direct boost to cashflow in a sector among the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Ibec's pre-budget submission says the Government will need to ensure that emergency supports that are due to be withdrawn in the first half of 2021 are followed by extended supports targeted at sustaining economic recovery.

Many of the close to half a million jobs suspended or disrupted by the pandemic will be lost permanently, or at least will not return before the pandemic ends, the paper says.

Policies will need to focus on re-allocation of those workers to newly created jobs including investment in retraining and higher education.

The Government has so far committed to around €20bn of extra spending as a result of the Covid pandemic, including the €5bn July Stimulus Package which extended wage subsidies and schemes to encourage consumer spending through the winter.

Ibec's director of policy and public affairs, Fergal O'Brien said a similar level of stimulus will need to be extended right into 2021.

"The economy is not yet ready to carry itself. A new stage of policy measures will be needed to rehabilitate the economy, strengthen our competitiveness, and ensure recovery," he added.

The employers group favours measures including tax breaks to encourage investment in and by SMEs, such as a radical improvement in entrepreneur's capital gains tax relief.

It wants the taxpayer funded Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) extended and modified so that firms avoid a 'cliff-edge' effect of supports being pulled once they recover to 70pc of normal turnover.

The Budget should also include preparations for a no-deal Brexit, including expanding the EWSS scheme to cover workers in businesses hit by Brexit as well as by Covid, Ibec said.

The full €4bn Brexit contingency package set out in Budget 2020 plus any increased tariff revenue, and the EU Brexit adjustment fund must be brought to bear in supporting sectors from the fallout of Brexit, the paper says.

"This new set of economic supports should be based around a comprehensive and targeted Covid recovery package for the worst impacted sectors and a clear plan to help protect sectors worst exposed to a difficult Brexit."

