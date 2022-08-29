Ibec says businesses need taxpayer aid to cover rising costs

Businesses need government help to deal with mushrooming labour and energy costs, employers’ group Ibec says.

In its pre-budget submission on Monday, Ibec laid out a €2bn spending package but says the Government may need to spend more if the economy tanks as a result of spiralling energy costs and interest rate rises.

“If the economic environment continues to deteriorate over the winter, a more significantly expansionary fiscal stance may be needed to robustly protect households and businesses,” Ibec said in its pre-budget submission.

“Government will need to be flexible and responsive to these trends regardless of the stance on Budget Day.”

Some firms are reporting energy costs are now three to five times higher than in 2021, Ibec said.

Davy stockbrokers’ chief economist Conall Mac Coille estimates Ireland will soon see overall prices rise above 10pc due to spiking energy costs.

Meanwhile, Ibec estimates that new pension, living wage and sick pay rights for workers will add 9pc to the labour costs for firms over the next decade.

Ibec chief economist Gerard Brady said firms are experiencing “tighter capital markets and rapidly rising costs”, which could make Irish business less “competitive”.

“The outlook for Irish business is marked by growing concern at rapid shifts in our competitive position.

“In the short term, the focus of the business community will be on dealing with the impact of a rapid escalations in costs, particularly energy and labour costs.

He called for “a significant immediate package of emergency energy supports” from the EU and Irish budget incentives for energy efficiency and low-carbon investment.

The news comes after the EU announced an emergency energy summit on September 9 to discuss a cap on the price of natural gas used for power generation.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that “skyrocketing electricity prices are now exposing, for different reasons, the limitations of our current electricity market design”.

She said the bloc was working on an “emergency intervention and a structural reform of the electricity market”.

Ibec is also calling for a “time-limited labour market transition rebate” for firms in the “most challenged sectors” of the economy, funded from an existing PRSI levy on employers.

"Government must also do much more to control and offset the policy related labour costs which are impacting business,” Mr Brady said.