Ibec cancels event amid international outcry over death of Saudi Arabian journalist

Ibec has cancelled a joint event with the Irish Saudi Arabia Business Council (ISABC).

Billed as a “joint speaking event”, it was due to take place in the Shelbourne Hotel tomorrow.

The cancellation comes amid an international outcry over the death of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Mr Khashoggi vanished after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.

Ibec did not specify a reason for the event’s cancellation in a press statement issued yesterday evening.

Turkish officials have said privately, without offering evidence, that Mr Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the consulate. Saudi Arabia initially said the Washington Post contributor exited the building alive, without backing up that claim.

However, they’ve since undertaken an internal probe, and some Saudi officials have floated an alternative narrative suggesting he died in a botched interrogation.

Ryanair chairman David Bonderman is one of a number of high-profile individuals to have pulled out of am investment conference due to take place in Saudi Arabia next week.

Additional reporting from Bloomberg

Online Editors