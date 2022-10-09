| 10°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ibec boss Imelda Hurley spells out her green vision for Coillte

No current crisis should distract us from climate action, says business leader

&quot;We are aiming to capture an additional 10 million tonnes of CO2 between now and 2050,&quot; says Imelda Hurley, CEO of Coillte and Ibec president. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Imelda Hurley, CEO of Coillte and Ibec president. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
&quot;When I think about the Budget, I&rsquo;m very pleased to see the State setting aside money – recognising that there may be some very challenging times ahead,&quot; says Imelda Hurley. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Close

&quot;We are aiming to capture an additional 10 million tonnes of CO2 between now and 2050,&quot; says Imelda Hurley, CEO of Coillte and Ibec president. Photo: Mark Condren

"We are aiming to capture an additional 10 million tonnes of CO2 between now and 2050," says Imelda Hurley, CEO of Coillte and Ibec president. Photo: Mark Condren

Imelda Hurley, CEO of Coillte and Ibec president. Photo: Mark Condren

Imelda Hurley, CEO of Coillte and Ibec president. Photo: Mark Condren

&quot;When I think about the Budget, I&rsquo;m very pleased to see the State setting aside money – recognising that there may be some very challenging times ahead,&quot; says Imelda Hurley. Photo: Mark Condren

"When I think about the Budget, I’m very pleased to see the State setting aside money – recognising that there may be some very challenging times ahead," says Imelda Hurley. Photo: Mark Condren

/

"We are aiming to capture an additional 10 million tonnes of CO2 between now and 2050," says Imelda Hurley, CEO of Coillte and Ibec president. Photo: Mark Condren

Samantha McCaughren Twitter Email

In some ways, Imelda Hurley’s whole life has been preparing her for the top job at Coillte.

According to her new vision for the semi-state, Coillte’s future responsibility goes well beyond managing Ireland’s woodlands.

Related topics

More On Limerick news

Most Watched

Privacy