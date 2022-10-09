Ibec boss Imelda Hurley spells out her green vision for Coillte

In some ways, Imelda Hurley’s whole life has been preparing her for the top job at Coillte.

According to her new vision for the semi-state, Coillte’s future responsibility goes well beyond managing Ireland’s woodlands.

The long-term plan is to become a cog in Ireland’s shift to a low-carbon economy; a major developer of outdoor amenities; a guardian of natural habitats; and a supplier of wood to build modern homes.

Hurley, who became chief executive in 2019, makes references several times to her strong affinity for the outdoors, her long-time interest in sustainability, as well as her varied career – all of which meant Coillte was “the perfect place to be”.

And her interest in hiking and the outdoors is more than a passing one.

In her spare time, Hurley is working her way through the ultimate climber’s bucket list – the seven summits (the tallest peaks on the seven continents). She’s already climbed two, and is planning for a third next year.

‘Given the scale of the vision, you can take it that we will require very substantial investors’

Sustainability is also a long-time interest. Hurley has in the past taken on a leading sustainability role at Liam Casey’s PCH.

And her time spent as chief financial officer at Origin Enterprises means she has a strong understanding of what raising €2bn entails – the sum which Coillte’s vision for the future will require.

“That is a scale of financial resources that Coillte will need to seek to access,” she says.

“Ultimately, to deliver this vision, the most significant cost is the whole area of afforestation – and in order to create our target of 100,000 hectares of new forest, we will need to access finance and funding from two types of investors.

“Coillte will be making a contribution in terms of the €2bn – but given the scale of the vision, you can take it that we will require very substantial impact and traditional investors.”

Coillte currently manages over 440,000 hectares of land, and plans to create the 100,000 hectares of new forests between now and 2050. This means significant land acquisition.

“By doing that, we can sink an additional 18 million tonnes of CO2.

“We’re also planning to capture more carbon on the estate we manage today. We are aiming to capture an additional 10 million tonnes of CO2 between now and 2050.

“We’re also planning to redesign 30,000 hectares of what we describe as ‘peatland forests’, taking account of climate and ecological benefits.

“And just in terms of the whole area of climate, given the scale of our land bank, we are working with the ESB in a joint venture known as Future Energy Ireland, to enable a gigawatt of wind energy be produced on the Coillte estate between now and 2030.”

‘Since we reopened Avondale at the end of June, we’ve had over 200,000 visitors’

But that’s not all.

“We’re known to be the largest forester – and that’s the critical piece of what we do – we’re also the largest provider of outdoor recreation space.”

Coillte’s flagship location is Avondale Forest Park in Co Wicklow, which reopened in June after about 16 months of construction. Now branded ‘Beyond the Trees Avondale’, it is a partnership between Coillte, Fáilte Ireland and a private organisation, EAK Ireland.

Its enthusiastic reception is both indicative of the high standard Coillte wants to set in future developments, and reflective of the public private partnerships it hopes to foster.

“Since we reopened Avondale at the end of June, we’ve had over 200,000 visitors already. It includes a treetop walkway and a viewing tower – all made of Irish timber.

"The tower itself is 38 metres high – and if you choose, you can slide down Ireland’s highest slide. There’s also a Coillte pavilion, explaining the multiple benefits that forestry deliver.”

Coillte plans to oversee investment of €100m in such facilities by 2030.

Hurley has a broad range of targets for the company. Biodiversity is part of the strategy, with plans to increase the proportion of estate lands dedicated to nature from 20pc to 50pc. And another ambition is supplying more timber for housing.

“We recognise that there’s a real opportunity in Ireland to increase the amount of timber-frame homes that are built. If we look to Scotland, timber-frame homes are about 80pc of what’s built. Here in Ireland it’s 20pc.

“Forestry, by its nature is very, very long-term. So when we think about the lands that we are managing and the forests, we think about them out really until the end of the century.”

Imelda Hurley, CEO of Coillte and Ibec president. Photo: Mark Condren

Whatsapp Imelda Hurley, CEO of Coillte and Ibec president. Photo: Mark Condren

Hurley grew up on a farm outside Clonakilty in West Cork. While her parents put great stock in education, her early years on the farm gave her a sense of business and a grounding in hard work.

“I learned the value of work in a very positive way, but it was never in any way to the detriment of education or other activities or things that I wanted to do.”

After a business studies degree at the University of Limerick, she joined accountants Arthur Andersen before taking a role with food group Greencore, which was just positioning itself as a major player in the convenience food sector.

Her next stop was PCH, a highly entrepreneurial business with a focus on China.

“It was tremendously different,” she says, comparing it to Greencore.

‘I didn’t know anyone in Hong Kong, didn’t speak the language. It was a new culture for me’

“I was going from the public company world into Silicon Valley, private-equity-backed thinking. Words like ‘bet big, win big, fail fast’ – which you wouldn’t use in a public company – reflected the type of organisation I was dealing with on a day-to-day basis in PCH.”

Hurley felt it was a once-in-a-career opportunity.

“I knew that it would be likely tremendously challenging – and it was – but it was one of the best things I ever did, in terms of how much I learned.

“I lived in Hong Kong, worked primarily out of Shenzhen in south China. Didn’t know anyone in Hong Kong, didn’t speak the language. It was a new culture for me to navigate.

“Perhaps one of the most important things I took out of that experience is that I took on the role of CFO, but also the role of head of sustainability for PCH.

“That set me thinking about the impact that a business has on its environment and its people. And that really led me on the path to, in many ways, to this huge focus on sustainability that I have – and indeed ultimately to Coillte.”

After spending a number of years as CFO of Origin Enterprises, Hurley joined Coillte in November 2019, giving her around four months in the job before the pandemic struck.

“It was great to have had those couple of months to get to know people, get a sense of the organisation, and meet all of our customers.”

Hurley says the move from the private sector wasn’t as big as some might think, but rather another stage in her career – and also a fulfilment of her ambition to be a chief executive.

In recent weeks she has also taken on the role as president of employers’ group Ibec, which was in the news last week for a submission it made last March in regard to domestic violence leave.

Though the submission pre-dated Hurley’s tenure, when asked to comment she said: “Ibec is fully supportive of anyone who has suffered from the terrible impacts of domestic violence. The issue is clearly a very sensitive one and should be handled appropriately by all concerned.”

In her inaugural speech at Ibec’s president’s dinner late last month, Hurley unsurprisingly outlined the many challenges facing companies at the moment.

In the intervening period, the Budget was announced, with several measures aimed at supporting businesses and households. Does she think the Government did enough?

‘I’d use the term “relentless challenges” to characterise the way things are now’

“It’s very clear that the relevant departments and the Cabinet sought to address the significant challenges being faced on the energy front and recognised the cost-of-living crisis, while also seeking to construct the Budget in a way that helps to ensure the long-term competitiveness of Ireland as a place where people want to come to do business.

“When I think about the Budget, both as a citizen but also in my Ibec president’s role, I’m very pleased to see the State setting aside money – recognising that there may be some very challenging times ahead.”

She believes more may be required down the line.

“I think we’re in a difficult period – and it may well be the case that further supports will be needed.”

Would she agree that we seem to be lurching from one crisis to the next?

“I think I’d use the term ‘relentless challenges’ to characterise the way I’d think about things just now.

"But I think we’re very fortunate too, in terms of the public finances being in a position to deliver a budget of the size and scale that we saw, and to support businesses through this period too.

“What’s important now for business is that the supports can be accessed in as straightforward a way as possible, so that companies can focus on continuing to deliver as going concerns, and to look to the long-term – despite the challenging times we are in.”

Is there a risk, when dealing with so many various issues facing the economy, that sustainability issues fade into the background?

Hurley says that keeping the issue front and centre will be part a key of her agenda at Ibec.

“What’s key is to ensure that, despite all of the challenges we face in business and in society – and those challenges are immense – the focus on the urgent doesn’t result in the really important issues of our time being set aside,” she says.

“It’s really important that action continues to be taken at pace, and that progress is made in the whole area of climate action.”

"When I think about the Budget, I'm very pleased to see the State setting aside money – recognising that there may be some very challenging times ahead," says Imelda Hurley. Photo: Mark Condren

Whatsapp "When I think about the Budget, I’m very pleased to see the State setting aside money – recognising that there may be some very challenging times ahead," says Imelda Hurley. Photo: Mark Condren

Curriculum Vitae

Name: Imelda Hurley

Age: 50

Position: CEO of Collte; president of Ibec

Past experience: CFO of Origin Enterprises and also PCH

Lives: Dublin

Education: Sacred Heart secondary school in Clonakilty; business studies, University of Limerick; advanced management programme at Harvard Business School

Favourite book: “How Will You Measure Your Life by Clayton Christensen is perhaps a book that has influenced my thinking, rather than necessarily a favourite book.”

Pastimes: “I’m not a big TV watcher, other than keeping up with what’s happening internationally in business and in politics. I love spending time in the outdoors and hiking.”

Where is the most spectacular place you have hiked? “I’ve hiked and trekked to Everest base camp – and the views along that journey were awesome.”

Business Lessons

Did you set out goals for yourself in your career?

“I always knew some roles that I’d like to have and do along my career. And definitely that included a CFO and in time a CEO.

“I wanted to make sure, however, that the achievement or failure to didn’t define me in a way that wouldn’t be good for me as a person.

“I set out on my career with an objective of getting a series of different career experiences and life experiences that would round me out as a leader and as a person.”

How have you found the experience of moving from the public sector from the private sector?

“It has been great – an incredibly positive experience.”