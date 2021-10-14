| 13.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I wouldn’t be rushed. We like steady growth without becoming dependent on anyone else’ – John and James Flahavan have turned a traditional product into a modern brand

From organic oats to muesli, granola and oat milk, the family business has come a long way from the humble bowl of porridge

James and John Flahavan pictured at the mill in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford. Photo: Dylan Vaughan Expand

Close

James and John Flahavan pictured at the mill in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

James and John Flahavan pictured at the mill in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

James and John Flahavan pictured at the mill in Kilmacthomas, Co Waterford. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Jon Ihle

There used to be seven mills along the River Mahon in Co Waterford.

They fed the surrounding countryside, grinding corn and wheat for both man and beast, supporting a local economy rooted in agriculture.

Only one mill remains, in Kilmacthomas, and that belongs to the Flahavans, the family that has run it in a single unbroken chain of ownership since 1785, making Flahavan’s Ireland’s oldest family food business.

Most Watched

Privacy