‘I wouldn’t be rushed. We like steady growth without becoming dependent on anyone else’ – John and James Flahavan have turned a traditional product into a modern brand

There used to be seven mills along the River Mahon in Co Waterford.

They fed the surrounding countryside, grinding corn and wheat for both man and beast, supporting a local economy rooted in agriculture.

Only one mill remains, in Kilmacthomas, and that belongs to the Flahavans, the family that has run it in a single unbroken chain of ownership since 1785, making Flahavan’s Ireland’s oldest family food business.

In its sixth generation, Flahavan’s is nearly at the point of handover to the seventh.

Managing director John Flahavan, who bought out the other family shareholders, including his brother, in 1999 to take full control of the company, already works alongside three of his six children – James, Annie and Johnny.

“You were lucky that the company wasn’t doing as well back then,” James pipes up, laughing a little.

James is Flahavan’s international sales manager and, after more than a decade working in finance in London, has the matter-of-fact patter and bearing of someone accustomed to talking about the business.

John is a different story. It takes 10 minutes of discussing his stewardship of the company before he offers that he “took on a certain amount of debt” to pull off the buyout. How much he doesn’t say.

But he makes clear the transaction was a turning point for the development of the brand.

Although Flahavan’s porridge has been a staple in Ireland since the 1930s when John’s father and uncle launched Progress Porridge Oats, it wasn’t until John took the helm that the company began to diversify and internationalise.

In 2000, John sold the agri-feed part of the business to focus solely on the retail food business.

In the last two decades, Flahavan’s has expanded into organic oats, quick oats, muesli, granola, flapjacks and, most recently, oat milk.

Basically, anything you can make with oats.

But Flahavan’s isn’t just a commodity business, either.

Its deep heritage, commitment to local suppliers and labour, and presence on family breakfast tables around the country make it stand out.

And globally, where ‘Irish oats’ signify a premium food product of high quality and wholesome origin, Flahavan’s has a growing presence.

John’s commitment to format has helped the company stay relevant with consumers, too, despite the main product being the most basic breakfast food imaginable.

It is, however, ubiquitous. Three million servings of Flahavan’s porridge are eaten each week, giving Flahavan’s a 57pc share of the €29m Irish hot oats market alone.

“The category that wasn’t there was on the convenience side, so all of the pots and the quick oats, all of that, there was no real presence in the Irish market,” says James.

“We would have been out to the States quite a bit and seeing from market trends and developments elsewhere that convenience was a big thing – that was coming on in the US, and we were looking at how would that reflect in the Irish market. So we developed and brought to market a set of products that we felt would kind of meet that need.”

The microwave had become a big enabler of the development of convenience products, which lowered the barrier to purchase for those of us who didn’t know their way around a stove top.

Technology has a place in the breakfast cereal category today, with the more recent interest in ‘overnight oats’, no-cook oats usually embellished with fruit, nuts and yoghurt.

“I suppose there’s kind of some historic roots to it from Dr Bircher in the Swiss Alps,” says James.

“It’s a new product for us and it got popularised over the last couple of years with Instagram. You can make it look quite pretty.

“So, we felt that we’d like to have a product that a consumer could make at home.”

Flahavan’s implausible trendiness doesn’t stop with Instagram. Last year, the company brought out a range of oat drinks to capitalise on the trend towards plant-based and sustainable food products.

It even has a barista version for food service that is getting into hotels and restaurants.

“We do a lot of trade and consumer shows, and for the last, say, five years, we’ve had consumers coming up to us at the stand saying, ‘When are you guys going to bring out an oat drink?’ It’s something we spent a lot of time developing,” says James.

“It’s still in its infancy in the Irish market. I suppose one of the USPs that we have is that we are using Irish oats.

“And in terms of dairy alternatives, oat drink is the only product that’s capable of being grown in Ireland. All of the other ones would have to be brought in from abroad.”

In a market that increasingly values provenance and traceability, Flahavan’s can boast that all of its regular oats come from farms within 100km of the mill, while its organic oats – which are number one in the UK market – are sourced exclusively from Ireland.

The Irish climate, the Flahavans say, with its regular and abundant rain and relatively cool summers, is perfect for growing oats, allowing a long growing process and higher yields than elsewhere.

The harvest was only a few weeks ago, a time, John says, when the company is going flat out, with lorries bringing loads to the silos where it gets sorted and stored through the year until it’s ready for milling.

There the grain is separated from the husk, rolled and steamed, or cut, and then packaged for sale, all on premises. The whole place smells of fresh porridge.

Giving an outdoor, Covid-safe tour of the facility, which is on the side of a hill above the gurgling Mahon, John points out that Flahavan’s generates 70pc of its own power.

The mill has been connected to the grid since the 1930s, but the old mill race cut from the river is still flowing.

The fire that steams the oats comes from burning husks. Covering the top of the storage warehouse is a range of solar panels, while in the field above a windmill is spinning.

In the packing and shipping warehouse sits an old Ford Model-T – with a valid tax disc – beautifully restored and branded with the Flahavan’s logo. It’s clearly something John is proud of and is the only bit of showiness on the entire premises, even though it is tucked away.

That do-it-yourself, low-key ethic runs throughout the business. Apart from seeking funding from the EIIS scheme to finance the bakery where the flapjacks and granola are made, Flahavan’s has never taken on outside investors.

With so much private equity money sloshing around Irish food in recent years, it’s surprising nobody has made a run at Flahavan’s.

Finding a buyer or even a minority shareholder could facilitate an exit for John, pay for his retirement, and turbo-charge export growth, I suggest.

“What we possibly have seen is, some companies that have been involved, maybe some of the resources have been taken away from them in terms of investment in the brand and on the marketing side and product development,” says James, speaking as deliberately as his father.

“I suppose we place quite a high value on that ourselves. We wouldn’t like to see that kind of brand equity eroded. There’s probably some downsides to going that way.”

John puts it more directly: “I wouldn’t be rushed. We like slow but steady growth, growth as strong as we can, but within our own resources without becoming dependent on anyone else.”

The company remains tightly held and closely governed. John is the majority shareholder and each of the six children owns an 8pc stake, equally divided whether they work in the company or not.

There are executive directors from outside the family, but nobody from outside the business is on the board except the finance director.

“It could have worked out in different ways,” says John.

“If the family weren’t interested in a particular role, we would recruit from outside. But if there was somebody within the family capable of doing the role, I’d be more than happy.”

When asked how the shareholding might get redistributed in a succession plan once he exits the business, John says that it’s still up in the air.

With the family home just across the road from the mill, the Flahavans are never far from Flahavan’s.

John’s father continued to show up to work until he was 87, James says. Has John set a retirement date himself?

“No, not so much,” he says.