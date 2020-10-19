‘I would rather the lockdown was now and have December’ – retailers react to new restrictions

Retailers across Ireland have been reacting to news that they face temporary closures under new Government restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19.

Niamh McCoy, owner of Gallery9, a Naas-based boutique, said she would rather the lockdown takes place now and be able to open in December.

“Hopefully I can roll back some of November’s losses, December is always our busiest month,” Ms McCoy told Independent.ie.

The shop already has an online presence, which, while it is “not everything, it has taken over in a big way.”

“Going back to level 4 or 5 is not ideal but we will make it work. There is no risk of insolvency, we have always had an online presence and have continued to be successful online. I know a lot of businesses that weren’t so lucky as they were not online,” Ms McCoy added.

In the months since her store re-opened following the initial lockdown, business was very busy, however, she says it didn’t make-up for the closed period.

The shop has also altered how it works in response to changing consumer tastes, moving away from the more “dressier” brands it stocks.

Her comments come as thousands of shops across Ireland deemed “non-essential” are hit with another period of temporary closure, with tens of thousands of staff impacted.

The decision comes as shops gear up for what is traditionally their busiest period of the year.

Maeve McCormack, head of marketing and e-commerce, at family-run Carraig Donn, said the move will be an “enormous blow” for the retail sector, which is facing much uncertainly.

Another temporary closure of shops poses “a serious risk to any retailer,” she said.

The manner in which information is being leaked over the past couple of weeks has been “unhelpful,” Ms McCormack added, as it is creating uncertainty, that in-turn is impacting consumer behaviour.

Carraig Donn, which has 42 stores across Ireland, has been around since 1965, and while this will be a “very challenging period” for the group, the company has “lots of strengths,” Ms McCormack said.

“The first time around we were flexible, able to change customer direction to online. Quarter four is the peak period for us, and we continue to expect huge activity online,” Ms McCormack added.

Ms McCormack said the feedback the company has received from customers following the introduction of safety measures has been very positive.

Voicing his frustration at the move to close “non-essential” shops, Arnold Dillon, a director of lobby group Retail Ireland, said the sector has “radically transformed” how it operates, with face masks, social distancing and other hygiene measures aimed at ensuring a safe environment for customers and staff.

“No other European country is actively looking at the level of nationwide retail restrictions currently being considered for Ireland,” Mr Dillion said, adding that Covid-19 “is going to be with us for some time and customers need ready access to the products they require on a regular basis.”

Online Editors