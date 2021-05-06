‘I worked in North Earl and Grafton St and really I was sitting there selling dreams’

Aged 13 I took over my mam’s cleaning job at the Customs House for a summer after she had a hysterectomy. I was brought up in Priorswood near Darndale so we did not have much. While my two brothers didn’t finish school, my dad was determined I would.

At school, I was a chatterbox. I wanted to do drama but my dad told me I needed a proper education. When the PR course I chose got cancelled, the Post Leaving Cert (PLC) recommended to me was a travel and tourism one at Coláiste Dhúlaigh and I found my feet immediately.

When I started out 23 years ago the travel industry seemed so exotic. I don’t smoke but I remember seeing a lady in her lovely uniform outside Thomas Cook having a cigarette and I thought she looked pretty cool.

The art of selling

After college my friend working at Ryanair got me a job in their call centre beside Phoenix Park.

In the interview I was asked to sell a pen. It was nerve wracking, but straight away I was explaining it was good value but we only had a couple of pens left. The next day I got the job.

We made a fortune. On top of our salary and free flights we got two pounds per booking, five pounds for a car hire and a pound for a hotel.

We were all 18- to 25-year-olds on shift work, we had the craic at lunch and every night would be in Nancy Hands on Parkgate Street.

When the pilots went on strike, Michael O’Leary came to visit and leapt up on the table in his rugby shirt and jeans. He told us we were doing a smashing job and there was a Jervis Centre voucher for 25 quid for everyone and a bunch of flowers for our mammies.

We had to ring all the customers and cancel their reservations, and then, when the strike was called off, had to ring everyone back up again. We would have gone on strike ourselves if we had a union but when Michael came in he just won us over.

I stayed in Ryanair for three years and was quickly promoted but when I went to Ayia Napa on a girls holiday I fell in love with the place and moved there to work.

I met my husband Paul in Cyprus – he was working in bars. I was the transfer rep for Budget Holidays and then Stein Travel. I would meet customers at the airport and give them the whole spiel. It was such a buzz, a constant celebration feeling.

When I started working for Thomas Cook for a few years, I would leave in April to work in Cyprus and return in September.

Dreams to reservations

I worked in North Earl Street and Grafton Street and really I was sitting there selling dreams. It was exhilarating. I felt the customers’ excitement. I would say ‘I can get you a balcony for an extra five hundred’ and they would head up to the credit union to sort it. We had people dropping in money in an envelope, chipping away at the cost.

After six years I went for a short time to Top Flight but then got headhunted by a cruise line to set up their brand here. I stayed for a decade and I knew I made it when I got into a taxi in Dublin and the driver asked who I worked for and then said he had done three cruises with that company.

I brought the brand from zero to well-known but unfortunately when I got headhunted by Princess in 2018 I left on bad terms.

They were scared I would release numbers but I am not that type. At Thomas Cook I always got passed over for senior roles because I could not be a ‘yes’ person. I was always too honest.

Changing tack to Princess

I had been contacted on LinkedIn about a role with Princess and had declined but a month later at the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) conference in Philadelphia I met a guy who told me he had also been approached and how excited he was about plans for Ireland.

I felt bad for him but I rang back.

When I got the job the recruiter said they were so happy they ‘finally got the beast’. I was like ‘excuse me?’ but they said ‘that’s what they call you, it’s because you protect your ground and don’t give up’.

I was so excited when the director of sales, Rachel Poultney, asked me what was my non-negotiable and I said to bring my girls to school she said ‘of course’. In my previous job I had been in the maternity ward and my phone was still ringing.

I started just a year before Covid struck and I was so anxious but the VP of Princess in the UK and Ireland, Tony Roberts, told me to stop worrying because I was needed more than ever. He told me to do what I was good at and look after our trade relationships.

I arranged Friday night drinks with the agents and they could jump on with a glass of water or a glass of wine, we’re friends.

The travel industry is great at throwing parties and meeting up. I can’t wait until we get back to our award ceremonies.

Keeping in touch

I’m based at home and travel around the country visiting our big clients like Sunway, Cassidy Travel or Click & Go. We have a chat about what they will be selling the following week and I get them up to speed on our policies and targets.

I’m looking forward to that freedom of getting in the car and heading off. I could be in Galway for two nights or Cork for three. I get back to the hotel in the evening and set out the plans.

I’m so lucky I have my mother-in-law living next door and my husband is brilliant with the kids and this support allows me to do what I do. I love my job but after two days on a cruise I miss my girls (Emilie aged 10 and Aria aged six) and Facetime no longer cuts it.

As a family we go on a lot of cruises. The girls are lucky, but as my dad says, they see how hard I work for everything they have.

Heartbreaking departures

Joe Walsh Tours closed and every week we hear of another agency person leaving and it’s very sad but I feel business will pick up quickly. When it comes back, it’ll be back with a bang.

We are scrambling to keep communications open and trying to get one-on-one time with the agents so they are fully aware of our products. I feel more people will use an agent as they saw what happened with delayed refunds last year.

Cruising back

Our Seacations start in July and they went on sale last week to Irish residents with stops in Portland, Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock.

Everyone needs to be vaccinated. We are not run off our feet but sales are ticking along.

The industry has had a tough time but the cruise generation will be back. Once a cruiser, always a cruiser and we are also seeing new-to-cruise customers.

Not everyone has money now but there are some with extra funds and they’re not putting their bucket list off any longer. We have extended families booking cruises to Australia in 2022. They are happy to wait. The anticipation is half of it.