| -1.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

This Working Life

‘I worked in North Earl and Grafton St and really I was sitting there selling dreams’

Rebecca Kelly, senior sales manager for Ireland, Princess Cruises

In conversation with Mary McCarthy

This Working Life in conversation with Rebecca Kelly Senior Sales Manager for Ireland Princess Cruises Expand

Close

This Working Life in conversation with Rebecca Kelly Senior Sales Manager for Ireland Princess Cruises

This Working Life in conversation with Rebecca Kelly Senior Sales Manager for Ireland Princess Cruises

This Working Life in conversation with Rebecca Kelly Senior Sales Manager for Ireland Princess Cruises

Mary McCarthy

Aged 13 I took over my mam’s cleaning job at the Customs House for a summer after she had a hysterectomy. I was brought up in Priorswood near Darndale so we did not have much. While my two brothers didn’t finish school, my dad was determined I would.

At school, I was a chatterbox. I wanted to do drama but my dad told me I needed a proper education. When the PR course I chose got cancelled, the Post Leaving Cert (PLC) recommended to me was a travel and tourism one at Coláiste Dhúlaigh and I found my feet immediately.

Most Watched

Privacy