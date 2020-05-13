| -1.4°C Dublin

'I spent the first week of the shutdown on my own in complete panic mode' - Ian McKenna, Managing Director, eLight

Founder of LED efficiency firm eLight eager for projects to restart on May 18

Shawn Pogatchnik

There is light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, Ian McKenna reckons, even though it took him a while to see it.

His firm, eLight, installs high-efficiency LED lighting as a service. McKenna's business takes in the up-front costs of installation and charges clients - generally big users of lighting - a monthly fee.

The business has been on a rollercoaster this year, even by lockdown standards. In January, McKenna led his business onto the AIM stock market in London. The resulting €1.5m might be modest by stock market standards but gives eLight an enviable level of security now among small firms.