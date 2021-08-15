Hydroponic farmers at Real Leaf are primed to bloom after €25m fundraising round

Real Leaf Farm, an Irish agri-tech company developing sustainable hydroponic farming across both Ireland and the UK, is about to embark on a €25m funding round.

The company plans to build hydroponic farms in Ireland and the UK, with the first farm in Ballycon, Co Offaly. It recently received planning permission to construct its first farm in Ballycon, which will include a large 10,500sqm greenhouse.

Karen Hennessy, chief executive of Real Leaf Farm, said it was a relief to get the planning permission from Offaly County Council over the line. She previously worked with Glanbia as its head of corporate development nutritionals.

“It means that we are moving forward in the project,” she said. “Anyone who has been through the planning process will know there is a lot of work that goes into it. A lot of that work has very much added to what we are going to be delivering.”

At its new hydroponic farm in Ballycon, Real Leaf Farm will be growing salad vegetable produce, particularly “leafy greens”. It hopes to have developed the farm by the second quarter of next year.

Hydroponics is a type of horticulture that involves growing plants without soil, using mineral nutrient solutions in water. Real Leaf Farm has a deep-water culture system that uses significantly less water than traditional soil-based farming.

Hennessy said the farm uses no herbicides or pesticides. She added the water is recycled to produce its “leafy greens” 365 days a year.

Real Leaf Farm will also create 17 jobs at the Ballycon site, including harvesters and packers.

On Real Leaf Farm’s plan for the future, Hennessy has already started identifying potential sites in the UK for its second farm. She said the farm in Ballycon would involve a significant investment of “several million euro”.

Hennessy said Real Leaf Farm would launch its own brand of mixed leaf salad bags over time. But, initially, it would be focussing on the food service market.

Last year, Real Leaf Farm was awarded €1m under the Just Transition Fund. It was awarded to projects that represented innovative plans for the Midlands and a commitment to a sustainable economy.

