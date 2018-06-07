Business Irish

Thursday 7 June 2018

Hurling legend 'frustrated' over retail centre plan refusal

Brian Lohan

Gordon Deegan

Clare hurling legend Brian Lohan has expressed his frustration with An Bord Pleanála's decision to rebuff his plans for a retail centre on the outskirts of Ennis.

The double All-Ireland winning full back had teamed up with an Inch businessman, Martin O'Malley, to change the use of a Westpoint Business Park on Ennis's Kilrush Road.

The park would have changed from warehouse zoning to a neighbourhood centre that would include an anchor supermarket and eight retail units along with a medical centre.

Clare Co Council last year gave the plan the go-ahead.

However, the proposal was strongly opposed by a number of local businesses and some local residents.

A third individual - Jim O'Leary with an address at Curraghnalaght, Blarney, Co Cork - also lodged an appeal against the Council decision to An Bord Pleanála.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Lohan said: "We are very frustrated with the decision by An Bord Pleanála.

"Clare Co Council has already supported our planning application in a site which is zoned as a neighbourhood centre and it is fully in line with the county development plan."

