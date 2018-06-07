Hurling legend 'frustrated' over retail centre plan refusal

Clare hurling legend Brian Lohan has expressed his frustration with An Bord Pleanála's decision to rebuff his plans for a retail centre on the outskirts of Ennis.

The double All-Ireland winning full back had teamed up with an Inch businessman, Martin O'Malley, to change the use of a Westpoint Business Park on Ennis's Kilrush Road.

The park would have changed from warehouse zoning to a neighbourhood centre that would include an anchor supermarket and eight retail units along with a medical centre. Clare Co Council last year gave the plan the go-ahead.

However, the proposal was strongly opposed by a number of local businesses and some local residents. A third individual - Jim O'Leary with an address at Curraghnalaght, Blarney, Co Cork - also lodged an appeal against the Council decision to An Bord Pleanála.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Lohan said: "We are very frustrated with the decision by An Bord Pleanála. "Clare Co Council has already supported our planning application in a site which is zoned as a neighbourhood centre and it is fully in line with the county development plan."

