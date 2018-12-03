A selection of 'food zones' are the big winners from the allocation of €30m in new funding for regional employers.

Hundreds of regional jobs to be created as €30m allocated to 'food hubs'

Business Minister Heather Humphreys will today reveal the recipients of the Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

It provides money to enterprises involved in food, pharma, design, marine, engineering, bio economy and disruptive technologies.

Among those getting funding today is the successful Ludgate Hub, which is to be awarded almost €2m as part of a project to create 500 direct jobs and 1,000 indirect jobs in West Cork by 2020.

A project in Leitrim will receive funding to develop a new 9000sq ft Food Enterprise Zone, with the creation of 50 jobs. The existing Food Hub in Drumshanbo is full and has a waiting list. It is already home to The Shed Distillery, where GunPowder Gin is produced.

Unlike other schemes, the funding is allocated on a regional basis as opposed to a county basis.

The focus is on projects that will have a "big impact on enterprise development and sustainable job creation".

Irish Independent