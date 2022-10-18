Huawei to open €150m European cloud hub in Dublin

Chinese tech giant Huawei has unveiled plans to open its first European cloud hub in Dublin in a move that is set to create 200 jobs over the next five years.

The planned cloud hub is expected to be an €150m investment and will offer businesses across Europe access to Huawei’s range of cloud services.

“We see Ireland as a strategically important location for the global deployment of Huawei Cloud,” said Huawei Ireland chief executive Tony Yangxu.

“The new offering will be based on stable, reliable, secure, compliant, innovative, and sustainable cloud services customised to meet the needs of various Irish and European customers, but particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises,” he added.

Around 60 of the planned 200 jobs will be filled within the next two years, with roles available in sales, pre-sales, legal, tax, operational, management and research.

Huawei Cloud will also engage with existing Huawei functions in Ireland. The company has been in Ireland since 2004, with Huawei now supporting over 860 direct and indirect jobs here.

The investment is supported by IDA Ireland.

“"Huawei’s latest expansion further positions Ireland as an important hub for its European and global operations, and is clear evidence of the company’s continued commitment to this country,” chief executive Martin Shanahan said.