| -2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

HR tech firm Workhuman sued in the US by former employee

Workhuman CEO and founder Eric Mosley. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Workhuman CEO and founder Eric Mosley. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Workhuman CEO and founder Eric Mosley. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Workhuman CEO and founder Eric Mosley. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Jonathan Keane

Workhuman, the Irish tech firm valued at over $1bn, is being sued by a former employee who is claiming that he was retaliated against for questioning its business practices.

A former account executive at the company filed a complaint in Florida, stating that he had raised concerns about some of Workhuman’s business practices. He claims that he was shunned by higher-ups as a result.

Most Watched

Privacy