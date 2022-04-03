HR tech firm Workhuman sued in the US by former employee

Workhuman, the Irish tech firm valued at over $1bn, is being sued by a former employee who is claiming that he was retaliated against for questioning its business practices.

A former account executive at the company filed a complaint in Florida, stating that he had raised concerns about some of Workhuman’s business practices. He claims that he was shunned by higher-ups as a result.

Workhuman said the claims are “inaccurate” and “without merit” and will defend the case in court.

The company, which is headquartered in Dublin and Massachusetts, develops software-as-a-service tools for human resources departments to help improve employee engagement and recognition.

At the centre of the claims in the suit are the prices charged in Workhuman’s store for the employees of its clients. Workhuman’s client companies can purchase points for their employees that can be redeemed in the store for goods such as electronics and gift cards.

The account executive, Christopher Ounjian, claims that Workhuman was charging a mark-up on these goods of up to three times their fair market value, and did not disclose the extent of these mark-ups to clients. He also claims that clients are not made aware that points can expire.

“The claims made by Mr Ounjian’s lawyers in Florida represent an inaccurate view of the company’s solution, are without merit, and will be vigorously and comprehensively defended by Workhuman in court,” the company said in a statement.

According to the suit, Ounjian repeatedly raised his concerns with management between 2019 and 2021 and says that clients began asking questions about the prices they were paying.

The suit claims that he faced retaliation from the company for disclosing the actual mark-up costs to potential clients in his presentations.

Ounjian claims he was offered a new role at the company which he viewed as a demotion, and also says he was flagged for “performance issues”.

Workhuman has challenged the claims about how its pricing is disclosed to its clients.

“In all client tenders, which are run by sophisticated companies as part of a detailed RFP [request for proposal] process, Workhuman presents a comprehensive and clear pricing model that enables clients to make fully informed decisions,” it said.

“Overwhelmingly, clients tell us they value the benefits our solution provides to their employees and companies.”

Ounjian ultimately resigned from the company in September 2021, stating that he could no longer continue working in the environment.

He has since moved to another organisation where he says his compensation is lower than what he received at Workhuman.

He is seeking damages for lost pay and “emotional distress”.

Ounjian filed his claim on March 23rd and Workhuman has yet to file any papers with the court.

In 2020, Workhuman became a business ‘unicorn’, after achieving a valuation of more than $1bn following an investment from asset manager Intermediate Capital Group.

Since its founding in 1999, the company has also raised funds from investors such as Balderton Capital.

Irish investor Barry Maloney is now chairman of the company.

Accounts for Workhuman show that the company booked turnover of $681.9m in 2020 with profits of $58.1m. More than half of that revenue comes from US clients.

It paid out more than $127m in dividends to shareholders that year.