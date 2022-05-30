| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Howard Millar’s jet-leasing firm back in market with $200m fleet expansion

Demand for aircraft is taking off as the post-Covid recovery in air travel continues. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

Demand for aircraft is taking off as the post-Covid recovery in air travel continues. Photo: Stock image

Demand for aircraft is taking off as the post-Covid recovery in air travel continues. Photo: Stock image

Demand for aircraft is taking off as the post-Covid recovery in air travel continues. Photo: Stock image

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Sirius Aviation Capital, the jet-leasing platform co-founded by former Ryanair chief financial officer Howard Millar and other aviation veterans, has acquired seven jets in two separate deals that industry sources say are likely worth as much as $200m (€186m).

The transactions bring Sirius Aviation Capital’s total fleet of managed aircraft to 17, valued at about $500m (€465m).

Most Watched

Privacy