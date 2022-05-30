Howard Millar’s jet-leasing firm back in market with $200m fleet expansion

Sirius Aviation Capital, the jet-leasing platform co-founded by former Ryanair chief financial officer Howard Millar and other aviation veterans, has acquired seven jets in two separate deals that industry sources say are likely worth as much as $200m (€186m).

The transactions bring Sirius Aviation Capital’s total fleet of managed aircraft to 17, valued at about $500m (€465m).

Sirius specialises in mid-life single-aisle jets, with demand for aircraft strengthening as the post-Covid recovery in air travel continues.

Mr Millar, who is still a non-executive director at Ryanair, is chief executive of Sirius.

Sirius has no exposure to Russia, having instead focused on jets leased into markets elsewhere in Europe, as well as in the United States and Asia-Pacific.

One of the deals it has just completed has seen Sirius acquire five aircraft from ­Dublin-based aircraft leasing giant SMBC Aviation Capital.

They are a mix of Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s and are currently leased to carriers including Iberia, All Nippon Airways subsidiary Peach, Volaris and SunExpress – a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines.

The acquisition from SMBC has been made via a joint venture between Sirius and Carolous Aviation Leasing, a portfolio company of US-based investment firm Corrum Capital Management.

Sirius and Carolous have previously teamed up on other aircraft acquisitions.

Sirius’ share of the joint venture was funded via its commitment from its anchor investor, Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners (ADCP).

ADCP is a joint venture between Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth investor Mubadala Investment Company and US investment firm Alpha Wave Ventures.

Ed Coughlan, the chief commercial officer and deputy CEO of Sirius, welcomed the deal.

“We are extremely pleased to have grown our relationship with Corrum Capital by acquiring these aircraft on lease to top-tier airline credits availing of the attractive returns available in mid-life single aisle aircraft leasing,” he said. “This brings the total aircraft acquired with Corrum Capital to 10. We look forward to further extending our relationship with Corrum over the coming years by leveraging our mutual industry relations.”

SMBC chief commercial officer Barry Flannery said the group looks forward to developing its trading relationship with Sirius as it continues to build its fleet.

Separately, Sirius acquired two other aircraft from an undisclosed Japanese lessor. Those two jets are an Airbus A321 on lease to All Nippon Airways and an A320 that’s leased to Wizz Air.

Previous aircraft acquisitions have seen Sirius buy jets that are leased to airlines including Southwest, Air New Zealand, Spirit and Etihad.

Two weeks ago, SMBC Aviation Capital, whose chief executive is Peter Barrett, sealed an agreement to buy Dublin-based rival Goshawk in a $7bn (€6.5bn) deal. That will create the world’s second largest aircraft leasing company, with assets of $37bn (€34.5bn).

Global air travel has been staging a rapid recovery so far this year, although China’s continuing efforts to suppress Covid outbreaks has hampered a resurgence there.