How to book staycation during Covid without risking losing deposit?

Q As international travel restrictions look set to continue, my partner and I are now looking at booking a staycation later this year. We’re concerned about what might happen if we cannot travel beyond a certain distance due to Covid restrictions – or if we feel uncomfortable travelling at the time. If either of these things arose, would we be entitled to our deposit back? Jessica, Dublin City

A Planning a staycation can involve making a number of different bookings – such as accommodation, activities, transport and so on. Therefore, it’s important to know that with each booking, you are essentially entering into a contract with a business – or a number of different businesses. This means that what you are entitled to in terms of future cancellations or deposit refunds will depend on what is detailed in the terms and conditions (T&Cs) of your contract.

Given the ongoing uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s essential that you read and fully understand the T&Cs of your booking before providing any form of payment. Look for the cancellation policy and any references to public health measures or Government advice that may affect your booking. If you cannot find the T&Cs (for example on the business’s website), contact the business directly and ask for a copy before you pay. If the business does not have this information available, ask it to confirm the details in writing.

Get in touch with the business if any of the T&Cs are unclear or if you need to clarify any details – and make sure you fully understand your rights and obligations before you book. If any important information is given over the phone, follow up with an email confirming the details.

Keep a copy of the T&Cs at the time of booking as proof of your entitlements if there is a change of plan or something goes wrong. For example, if the original T&Cs give you the right to a refund, the business is not allowed to change that term without your agreement.

Many standard T&Cs may not cover alternative arrangements or deposit refunds where public health measures prevent a booking from going ahead. You can contact the business and ask it for additional information around this before you make a payment. One question to ask the business in this regard is what your options are if your booking is cancelled due to public health measures or other Covid-19 related circumstances? You should also ask the business if you are entitled to a refund if you cancel your booking because of Government guidance – and if you will be offered a refund if you wish to cancel your booking because you feel uncomfortable travelling due to circumstances at the time.

Check the payment options too. For example, find out if it’s possible to pay in instalments rather than paying upfront. You may wish to consider looking for businesses that offer payment closer to departure when there’s more certainty about travel proceeding.

Do your research ahead of making any booking and be vigilant. In particular, watch out for rental accommodation scams – where scammers go to a genuine holiday website and put up a fake listing for a place to rent. Check reviews of the accommodation you are considering before paying either a deposit or in full. You can get more information on travel and your consumer rights on ccpc.ie.

Telltale signs of a pyramid scheme

Q I’ve been reading a lot lately about pyramid schemes and how they can con you out of significant amounts of money. The general advice seems to be avoid such schemes but I have no idea what a pyramid scheme is. How would I spot one? Ian, Co Kildare

A A pyramid scheme is a fraudulent business model that promises you a way to make quick and easy money in return for an initial investment by you. They are designed to con you into investing money which can never be recovered.

They are often marketed with the promise of “free” money for those who invest in the scheme. When you buy in, your money goes to those above you in the pyramid. In order to move up the pyramid, you are usually asked to recruit new members. In theory, the further up the pyramid you go, the more money you make – but this does not happen because there are never enough people to join the scheme.

Pyramid schemes can come in many forms and you may be approached in a number of ways – including by email, letter, in person, over the phone, online or through social media. However, they all work the same way – they make money by recruiting people who all put money into the scheme. Therefore, look out for ‘money-making’ schemes where your income is based on recruiting others, rather than selling a product or service.

Be sceptical if you are told about the scheme by word-of-mouth, online sharing or personal invitation, rather than it being openly advertised or marketed. Be sceptical too of promises of unusually high investment returns.

How to hire the right financial adviser

Q My husband and I are looking to apply for a mortgage over the coming months. We’re also keen to start planning for our retirement as neither of us have pensions. We’re thinking of hiring a financial adviser but we’ve never been to a financial adviser before – so we’re not sure how to find one that best suits our needs. Any advice on where to start? Tania, Co Louth

A To find the right financial adviser, take time to work out what type of financial advice you are looking for. For example, if you want advice on mortgages as well as pensions, consider whether or not you are looking for long-term support – or simply guidance on a once-off transaction or purchase? From there, follow these five steps.

First: check that the adviser is authorised by the Central Bank. You may not have access to complaints procedures and compensation schemes if a financial adviser is not regulated and things go wrong.

Second: check what type of financial products the adviser can advise on and if the adviser is independent – that is, can the adviser consider and advise on all financial products across the market or only on financial products available from a limited number of financial services providers?

Third: check if the financial adviser has a recognised professional qualification to give financial advice and if he has experience advising people in similar situations to yours.

Fourth: find out how much the financial adviser will charge you. Check if ongoing advice will be provided and what the cost will be. Also ask what other payments the financial adviser receives – such as commission from the financial provider he is selling products for.

Fifth: before choosing a financial adviser, contact a number of them and compare their fees, qualifications and experience. A top tip is to ask for a quote for the product you’re interested in on a nil commission basis and compare them with quotes that include commission.

Doireann Sweeney is head of corporate communications with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (ccpc.ie)

Sunday Indo Business