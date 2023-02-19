How to narrow the gender pay gap and why your business needs to act now

Changes in the law mean pay equality is vital — and more so in today’s competitive recruitment market

Input from all departments, not just HR, is needed when it comes to tackling gender pay gaps. Photo: Getty

Once upon a time, female employees in certain sectors were subject to a marriage bar and unequal pay was not unlawful. Some readers may be surprised that the past of which I write was not a foreign country.

Fast forward 50 years or so and gender pay gap reporting has become mandatory for larger organisations in Ireland. In 2024, the reporting obligation will extend to organisations employing at least 150 employees and in 2025 to those employing at least 50 members of staff.

Many such organisations are exploring and implementing measures to reduce their gender pay gap — and are realising that such a reduction is essential to their recruitment, retention and reputation.

Even if an organisation is not currently required to report, it is advisable for it to consider now the measures it could take to reduce the potential pay gap.

Last December, organisations employing at least 250 employees (on their chosen June date) were obliged to publish a range of metrics relating to their gender pay gap.

In addition, they were required to publish a statement setting out the reasons, in their opinion, for their gender pay gap and the measures (if any) they had taken or proposed to take to eliminate or reduce that gap.

Employers coming within the scope of the legislation are required to publish this information annually and make it publicly available, either on their website or for inspection at their registered office or place of business.

The information must remain on the employer’s website or at the place of business for not less than three years. It is expected that a central portal will be established for the 2023 reporting cycle to which all employer gender pay-gap reports will be uploaded and publicly accessible.

Such a portal will enable employees and prospective employees to conduct a comparative analysis of gender pay gaps.

Both the extent of an employer’s gender pay gap and its proactivity in seeking to reduce that gap may well influence a job applicant’s choice of employer or an existing employee’s career moves, particularly in a competitive job market.

Therefore, organisations should seek to reduce their gender pay gap now and thereby minimise any potentially negative effects on their recruitment and retention strategies.

To take meaningful and impactful steps to address its gender pay gap, an employer must firstly analyse and understand its gap.

To do this, an employer should consider issues such as whether its attrition rates and specific elements of pay vary by reference to gender; the extent to which female employees do not progress within the organisation; the level of support provided to part-time employees and those who have caring responsibilities; and whether female employees are more likely to be recruited at junior levels within the organisation.

Since the factors driving a gender pay gap will for the most part be peculiar to the organisation, the bulk of the measures taken to address that gap will therefore need to be tailored if these are to reduce the gap.

However, one measure of general relevance to addressing any gap is ensuring the issue is addressed not only by human resources professionals within an organisation but also by other relevant members of management.

Such a multi-disciplinary approach to the issue will ensure that an organisation canvasses the views of all relevant stakeholders thereby creating the potential for a more enlightened approach to addressing the issue.

An organisation should examine its recruitment processes and consider measures such as skills-based assessments, standardising the recruitment process and implementing mechanisms to review recruitment decisions.

In addition, an organisation should ensure that its recruitment and promotional processes are objective and transparent. Such measures may also be helpful in reducing the risk of claims of discrimination arising from the recruitment process. Training should also be considered.

Many organisations conduct training programmes designed to address unconscious bias and diversity and inclusion. Again, training of this nature is likely to assist an organisation in reducing the risks of claims of discrimination by existing or prospective employees.

An organisation should also consider its flexible working programmes and family leave

Programmes such as mentorship and sponsorship may also be considered. The support and guidance provided to an employee by a mentor/sponsor may yield positive results and ultimately increase the prospect that an employee progresses within the organisation.

Additionally, an organisation may wish to consider implementing programmes to support employees in networking with one another and sharing their experience and knowledge.

An organisation should also consider its flexible working programmes and family leave policies and look at the extent to which those policies might be altered to further support employees in working flexibly and fulfilling their caring responsibilities while remaining employed by the organisation.

The measures discussed above represent only some of the measures which an employer may consider taking in seeking to reduce its gender pay gap. There are others.

To date, a number of organisations have succeeded in reducing their gender pay gap by implementing a range of measures. Their success demonstrates it is possible to work happily ever after the introduction of this pay gap legislation.​

Deirdre Lynch is a partner and head of the employment and reward team at Pinsent Masons’ Dublin office