How family commitment gave Mash Direct deep roots to thrive and survive

In Person: Tracy Hamilton - Firm grows from one van selling locally to supermarkets across Ireland and UK

Down on the farm: Tracy Hamilton from Mash Direct pictured on their family farm near Comber, County Down Expand

Ellie Donnelly Twitter Email

Stretching back six generations, the Hamilton family farm, located near the picturesque shores of Strangford Lough in Co Down, today has produce on supermarket shelves across Ireland and the UK.

For husband and wife team Martin and Tracy Hamilton founding Mash Direct, which makes more than 40 different vegetable products, was done out of necessity.

In 2004, on the back of a declining vegetable market, mixed with the poor prices for their crops, the company was born over "a couple of glasses of whiskey".