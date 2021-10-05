How Covid lessons helped Irish SMEs ride out Facebook crash

When Facebook and Instagram went down for six hours on Monday, small businesses all over Ireland lost a vital sales and marketing channel.

But Blanaid Hennessy, founder and owner of clothing and homeware retailer Folkster, kept cool. She had seen worse. When the pandemic hit in March 2020, she had to close the doors of her Kilkenny shop and figure out what to

do next.

“Covid has taught us not to panic,” she told the Irish Independent. “A six-hour outage didn’t really throw us.”

Cited by several marketing agencies as a leader in online and social media promotion, Folkster has a big presence on Instagram, which functions like an online shop window and directs business to Folkster.com. So, losing access presented a challenge.

“Retail has had a lot of opportunity to learn over the Covid period and this was another lesson,” Ms Hennessy said.

“Facebook and Instagram are rented spaces and we need to develop ways of interacting with customers that we own ourselves,” she added.

Folkster has been investing in instant messaging on its website and developing newsletters so the business owns the relationship with the customer, making it less dependent on social media.

“We don’t want to lose the customer to the platform,” Ms Hennessy said. “[The outage] has made us more conscious to explore beyond Facebook and Instagram.”

Yinka Martin, owner of HairWeavon in Dublin, had content and ads scheduled to go up on Facebook when the outage hit, but her weekly Facebook Live broadcast goes out on a Wednesday, so business wasn’t too badly disrupted.

“I’m grateful we didn’t have any big campaigns, because that would have been a

problem. But we’re not looking for a quick fix from social media, it’s a content marketing asset. When something goes wrong, it doesn’t sink us.”

Like Ms Hennessy, Ms Martin says it is important for small businesses to invest in their own channels to avoid relying on social platforms.

“Algorithms can change, the platforms can switch how they operate. You need some level of control,” she said.

Laura Pettit, marketing strategist with Evolution Digital, a digital marketing consultancy in Blackrock, Co Dublin, agrees small businesses can’t afford to put all their eggs into one basket, but said that many businesses woke up yesterday morning to how much they rely on social platforms.

“What we’ve realised is that you need to have a presence on a lot of different platforms.

“People kind of lost their right hand when Facebook went down. A lot of brands went on TikTok. If you were only using Facebook or Instagram, it would have really limited your reachability.”

Despite the drama caused by Facebook going dark for a short period, some businesses were barely affected. “We use Facebook and Instagram frequently, especially during lockdown to stay in touch with customers,” said Laura Caffrey, who owns the Irish Design Shop with Clare Grennan.

“But we were both on a day off, so we didn’t really notice. Online has a big audience, but customers can always walk into our shop. That’s really the best way to do business.”



