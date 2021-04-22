How businesses plan to cater to post-lockdown life

Food and lifestyle home products have enjoyed a lift in sales during lockdown, prompting some businesses to revise growth plans to target the ‘at home’ market longer term.

In Dublin chef and restaurateur Graham Smith, owner of Michaels in Mount Merrion, Co Dublin, kept his 31 staff in jobs during the lockdown with meal boxes for home consumption and has now increased staffing to 39 and introduced a side line of two spicy sauces and a beef butter which are now taking on a new life of their own.

Yesterday, Mr Smith signed for a lease on a new production kitchen to scale up the manufacture of ‘Rumpy Pumpy’ and ‘Big Butt’ jars of sauces.

“It’s something we wouldn’t have dreamt of before but after the first lockdown, we were determined to never have all our eggs in one basket again.

“We think hot sauce and BBQ sauces are going to be big hits this year as people stay home. This retail element has been a surprise hit for us and it’s a pattern that I think is here to stay so we are going to invest and continue to supply other retailers after Michaels restaurant reopens,” he said.

Read More

The interest has created interest in related products from fold-up wine tables to the simple art of setting the table.

Kildare-based Tara O’Connor launched her new business, The Designed Table, earlier this month selling top quality tablecloths, runners and bespoke cotton napkins online. The experienced event manager knew there was a market but even she was surprised by fast it took off.

“Tablescaping and making a meal at home feel special has been very big during lockdown,” she said. “I found the response was great. I’m only two weeks in and sales have surpassed my targets for the first month by 50pc already.

“You can see on Instagram how people are making a much bigger effort, especially at weekends. They cook or order in a meal box and they want to set the table and enjoy the experience whereas before, some people might have had dinner on a tray on their lap while watching television.”

In Terenure in Dublin, Saltwater Grocery is looking to tap into the same market and the higher weekday footfall in residential neighbourhoods as more people work from home and shop local. Niall Sabongi of The Salty Buoy fish truck and Karl Whelan from Hang Dai Chinese restaurant have teamed up and their new outlet will include a raw bar, seafood, charcuterie and natural and organic wines.

When lockdown struck, Rustic Honey Food switched to baked goods and supplying cafes. Owners Anna Shipley and her husband, Diego Araujo, have now opened a cafe, called Little Honey in Loughlinstown in Dublin where sourdough is a big hit.