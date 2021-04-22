| 1.3°C Dublin

How businesses plan to cater to post-lockdown life

Tara O’Connor launched her new business, The Designed Table

Bairbre Power

Food and lifestyle home products have enjoyed a lift in sales during lockdown, prompting some businesses to revise growth plans to target the ‘at home’ market longer term. 

In Dublin chef and restaurateur Graham Smith, owner of Michaels in Mount Merrion, Co Dublin, kept his 31 staff in jobs during the lockdown with meal boxes for home consumption and has now increased staffing to 39 and introduced a side line of two spicy sauces and a beef butter which are now taking on a new life of their own.

