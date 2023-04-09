How a tale of one north Dublin field tells much about the housing crisis
Fearghal O'Connor
There are fields just north of Balbriggan in which are to be found some of the tangled roots of the many stemmed housing crisis.
Latest Irish Business
Ireland is an appropriate forum for case linked to Russian oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, court rules
Web Summit parties exchange 14 million documents in pre-trial discovery
IT security company CWSI to create 50 jobs
South Dublin County Council plans solar energy farm at vast landfill site in Co Kildare
Both sides in Bewley’s row agree not to sell historic stained glass windows, for now
Ires Reit selling €100m Marker apartments to fend off investor revolt
Ireland sees first drop in intellectual property investment in decades
Travellers to US face delays over issues with ‘ESTA’ travel permit processing website
No sign of retail slow down as spending chases rising prices
Younger investors more likely to opt for riskier investments despite market volatility – EY
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Mother of Stardust fire victim tells inquest of family’s ‘unimaginable grief’
Latest NewsMore
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool must prove themselves worthy of European football
Klopp jokes he's glad Moyes wasn't sacked so he didn't become oldest Premier League manager
Big basking shark wows cliff climbers on Inis Mór
Government announces three new housing measures in effort to boost supply
What is Prime Hydration? This sold out viral energy drink has young boys and teenagers obsessed
Manchester City v Arsenal: What time, what channel and everything you need to know
James and Mount set to miss remainder of Chelsea's season
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi rates Forest clash as biggest game of the season
A rival channel, a podcast or a foray into politics? Tucker Carlson teases his next move after Fox exit