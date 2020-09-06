Housebuilders put €200m price on a shared equity scheme for 2,500 homes

A shared equity scheme that the house building sector has proposed to Government would cost €200m a year, according to figures seen by the Sunday Independent. Stock photo: PA

The Irish Homebuilders' Association (IHBA), an offshoot of the Construction Industry Federation, put forward the scheme in a budget submission in recent days. It contained more than 30 measures that the body said could tackle the housing crisis.

There are growing fears that the crisis could worsen if builders do not start new housing projects this autumn because of growing economic uncertainty.

A shared equity scheme would see the state provide first-time buyers with equity loans of 25pc to 30pc of the price of a newly built house. The exact details of this would depend on the type of property and its location.

The €200m figure was calculated by the IHBA based on the 7,000 new home transactions that took place in 2019, according to IHBA director James Benson. The organisation has assumed approximately a third of this total would be eligible to avail of a shared equity scheme in its first year, meaning up to 2,500 home transactions.

The proposal is based on the national median price for a new home of €335,000 and allows for a maximum state equity of 25pc. That would mean an average of €83,000 per home that would be paid back over the lifespan of the mortgage.

"It is important to stress this is a loan and not a grant and is repayable over time and equally the cost is over the lifespan of the home and not per year," said Benson.

Benson said that the scheme could help families afford new homes and that it would also help to ensure that builders started on new housing developments, despite economic uncertainty. Critics of the scheme have argued that it would not help solve the housing crisis and would merely use a public subsidy to keep already unaffordable house prices high.

He said that a recent EY-DKM report, prepared on behalf of the IHBA, had shown that the residential sector provided strong economic returns, with every 1,000 new homes generating €115m in exchequer revenue.

