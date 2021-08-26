House builder Glenveagh reports interim profit of €21.4m

Glenveagh has reported gross profit of €21.4m for the six months to June 30, boosted by an increase house sales.

The listed company said it has sold, signed, or reserved all of the homes it expects to deliver this year.

The interim profit is a swing on the loss of €15.2m in the same period last year.

The gross profit for the first half of 2021 includes a partial reversal of a €4.2m impairment on its non-core units, according to interim results.

Revenue increased 245pc year-on-year to €127.5m. In the first half of 2020 the business was hampered by Covid-19 restrictions.

Glenveagh closed 322 homes in the first half of this year, despite a 13-week lockdown due to Covid.

The company said 1,000 units for 2021 are now sold or with a binding contract in place.

The core average selling price of the company’s homes declined slightly to €298,000 in the six months to June 30 from €300,000 in the corresponding period last year.

The average selling price for the full year is expected to be “broadly in line” with the first half of the year.

Stephen Garvey, CEO of Glenveagh, said: "Despite the major headwinds caused by Covid-19, we have returned to profitability and increased our output.”

“We have sold, signed, or reserved the 1,150 homes that we expect to deliver this year with a further 300 homes already reserved for next year. We've seen growth across our three core business segments and have made major strides in building a strong platform for future growth.”

The group warned that house price inflation has increased to 5pc in the first half of this year, from 3pc in the second half of 2020.

Most of the impact of the increase in house price inflation is likely to become visible from next year, with most closings during 2021 completed based on 2020 pricing, Glenveagh said.

In the six months to June 30 the company purchased nine suburban sites for total consideration of approximately €52m, capable of delivering over 2,000 housing units.

Glenveagh currently has 20 active construction sites capable of delivering 4,700 units having opened five new sites in the first half of 2021 with further openings expected in the second half of this year.

Glenveagh has a target of 3,000 home units per year from 2024.